Difference between revisions of "Aldrin Musiiwa"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|Line 90:
|Line 90:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
|+
of [[Parliament]]
|+
|+
[[]] .
|+
|+
|+
In September 2015he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care. <ref name="Herald">Farirai Machivenyika, [http://www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-reshuffled/ Cabinet reshuffled], ''Herald'', Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
Revision as of 11:27, 29 December 2022
|Aldrin Musiiwa
Image Via: Chronicle
|Born
|Aldrin Musiiwa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Health and Child Care
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Aldrin Musiiwa was s a Zimbabwean politician and National House of Assembly representative for Chakari constituency. He was also a member of ZANU-PF and the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care in 2017. He died in Dublin, Ireland on Friday 17 November 2017 where he had gone with a delegation of Ministry of Health and Child Care to attend the Global Human Resources Conference.
Background
Aldrin Musiiwa came from Kadoma.[1]
Education
Aldrin Musiiwa attended Dadaya High School before enrolling at the National School of Dental Therapy.[1]
Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:
- Aldrin Musiiwa of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,
- Asiyatu Phiri of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,
Total 21 182 votes
In September 2015 he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care. [2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 About Aldrin Musiiwa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2015
- ↑ Farirai Machivenyika, Cabinet reshuffled, Herald, Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015