In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chakari]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Aldrin Musiiwa''' of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,
* [[Asiyatu Phiri]] of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,
'''Total''' '''21 182 votes'''
In '''September 2015''' he was appointed the Deputy Minister of [[Health and Child Care]]. <ref name="Herald">Farirai Machivenyika, [http://www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-reshuffled/ Cabinet reshuffled], ''Herald'', Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>
  
 
Revision as of 11:27, 29 December 2022

Aldrin Musiiwa
Aldrin Musiiwa, Zanu-Pf
Image Via: Chronicle
BornAldrin Musiiwa
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care
  • Member of Parliament:Chakari.
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinistry of Health and Child Care
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front

Aldrin Musiiwa was s a Zimbabwean politician and National House of Assembly representative for Chakari constituency. He was also a member of ZANU-PF and the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care in 2017. He died in Dublin, Ireland on Friday 17 November 2017 where he had gone with a delegation of Ministry of Health and Child Care to attend the Global Human Resources Conference.

Background

Aldrin Musiiwa came from Kadoma.[1]

Education

Aldrin Musiiwa attended Dadaya High School before enrolling at the National School of Dental Therapy.[1]

Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:

  • Aldrin Musiiwa of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,
  • Asiyatu Phiri of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,

Total 21 182 votes

In September 2015 he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care. [2]



References

  1. 1.0 1.1 About Aldrin Musiiwa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2015
  2. Farirai Machivenyika, Cabinet reshuffled, Herald, Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015
