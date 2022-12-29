In '''September 2015''' he was appointed the Deputy Minister of [[ Ministry of Health and Child Care| Health and Child Care]]. <ref name="Herald">Farirai Machivenyika, [http://www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-reshuffled/ Cabinet reshuffled], ''Herald'', Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

Aldrin Musiiwa was s a Zimbabwean politician and National House of Assembly representative for Chakari constituency. He was also a member of ZANU-PF and the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care in 2017. He died in Dublin, Ireland on Friday 17 November 2017 where he had gone with a delegation of Ministry of Health and Child Care to attend the Global Human Resources Conference.

Personal Details

Aldrin Musiiwa came from Kadoma. [1]

Death: He died in Dublin, Ireland on 17 November 2017 where he had gone with a delegation of Ministry of Health and Child Care to attend the Global Human Resources Conference.

School / Education

Secondary: Dadaya Secondary School,

Tertiary: National School of Dental Therapy. [1]

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:

Aldrin Musiiwa of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,

of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent, Asiyatu Phiri of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,

Total 21 182 votes

In September 2015 he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care. [2]

