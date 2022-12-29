Pindula

Aldrin Musiiwa
Aldrin Musiiwa, Zanu-Pf
Image Via: Chronicle
BornAldrin Musiiwa
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care
  • Member of Parliament:Chakari.
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinistry of Health and Child Care
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front

Aldrin Musiiwa was s a Zimbabwean politician and Parliament representative for Chakari constituency. He was also a member of ZANU-PF and the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care in 2017.

Personal Details

Aldrin Musiiwa came from Kadoma. [1]
Death: He died in Dublin, Ireland on 17 November 2017 where he had gone with a delegation of Ministry of Health and Child Care to attend the Global Human Resources Conference.

School / Education

Secondary: Dadaya Secondary School,
Tertiary: National School of Dental Therapy. [1]

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:

  • Aldrin Musiiwa of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,
  • Asiyatu Phiri of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,

Total 21 182 votes

In September 2015 he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care. [2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 About Aldrin Musiiwa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2015
  2. Farirai Machivenyika, Cabinet reshuffled, Herald, Published:September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015


