Difference between revisions of "Alec Muchadehama"

'Alec Muchadehama is a practicing lawyer specialising in civil rights, labour law, constitutional law, criminal law and media law. He is also a partner at Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni legal practioners and a member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe. He has won numerous Human Rights awards locally and internationally. Mr. Muchadehama is a board member at the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADR) as well as at Belvedere Technical Teachers College. He holds a B.L. (HONS) L.L.B and MBA degrees from the University of Zimbabwe. He is also the chairperson of the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ).