Difference between revisions of "Alec Muchadehama"

'''Alec Muchadehama'' is a practicing lawyer specialising in civil rights, labour law, constitutional law, criminal law and media law. He is also a partner at Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni legal practioners and a member of the [[Law Society of Zimbabwe]]. He has won numerous Human Rights awards locally and internationally. Mr. Muchadehama is a board member at the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADR) as well as at [[Belvedere Technical Teachers College]]. He holds a B.L. (HONS) L.L.B and MBA degrees from the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. He is also the chairperson of the [[Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ)]].

