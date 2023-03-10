Difference between revisions of "Alec Mudimu"

Mudimu underwent trials at Football League duo Fleetwood and Rochdale in December 2017 and other performances for Druids persuaded former [[Zimbabwe]] head coach [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] to call on Mudimu. <ref name="TheLeader"> [http://www.leaderlive.co.uk/sport/16084072.Cefn_Druids_midfielder_Alec_Mudimu_earns_Zimbabwe_call_up/ Cefn Druids midfielder Alec Mudimu earns Zimbabwe call up], '', Published: 13 March 2018, Retrieved: 14 March 2018''</ref>

In March 2018, Mudimu was called on an International call to play in a match in Zambia in the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team]].

In March 2018, Mudimu was called on an International call to play in a match in Zambia in the [[Zimbabwe National Football Team]]. Mudimu underwent trials at Football League duo Fleetwood and Rochdale in December 2017 and other performances for Druids persuaded former [[Zimbabwe]] head coach [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] to call on Mudimu. <ref name="TheLeader"> [http://www.leaderlive.co.uk/sport/16084072.Cefn_Druids_midfielder_Alec_Mudimu_earns_Zimbabwe_call_up/ Cefn Druids midfielder Alec Mudimu earns Zimbabwe call up], '', Published: 13 March 2018, Retrieved: 14 March 2018''</ref>

In March 2023, Mudimu joined Flint Town United Football Club in the JD Cymru Premier (Welsh Premier League) .

In January 2021 he left FC Sheriff and signed for Ankaraspor FC in Turkey .

Mudimu played for Cefn Druids AFC from the 1st of July 2017 until he left to join Sheriff Tiraspol in January 2020.

Mudimu played for Cefn Druids AFC and he has been in the team since the 1st of July 2017 until he left to join Sheriff Tiraspol in January 2020. In January 2021 he left FC Sheriff and signed for Ankaraspor FC in Turkey.

Alec Mudimu is a midfielder who joined Druids in July 2017. He has played for Stalybridge Celtic, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town. <ref name=""> [http://www.welshpremier.co.uk/Player-Display/65416/2017/2018 Alec Mudimu: 2017/2018 Biography & Statistics], '', Published: 2017 , Retrieved: 14 March 2018''</ref> Cefn Druids AFC.

Alec Mudimu is a midfielder who joined Druids in July 2017. He has played for Stalybridge Celtic, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town. <ref name=""> [http://www.welshpremier.co.uk/Player-Display/65416/2017/2018 Alec Mudimu: 2017/2018 Biography & Statistics], '', Published: 2017 , Retrieved: 14 March 2018''</ref> Cefn Druids AFC.

Alec Mudimu was born in Zimbabwe on April 8, 1995. His transfer to Sheriff Tiraspol was facilitated by FIFA - accredited agent former [[Dynamos Football Club]] defender [[Chamu Musanhu]].

Alec Mudimu was born in Zimbabwe on April 8, 1995 . Mudimu is based in the United Kingdom where he permanently lives but based in Moldova due to club commitments . His transfer to Sheriff Tiraspol was facilitated by FIFA accredited agent former [[Dynamos Football Club]] defender [[Chamu Musanhu]].

Mudimu played for Cefn Druids AFC in the United Kingdom before signing for Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol which he joined in January 2020.<ref name="Soccer24"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/12/12/mudimu-completes-move-to-moldovan-side-fc-sheriff/], ''Soccer 24'', Published: 12 December 2019, Retrieved: 16 December 2019''</ref> In January 2021 he signed for Turkish side Ankaraspor FC from FC Sheriff.

'''Alec Mudimu''' is a Zimbabwean - born footballer who plays as a defender for Flint Town United Football Club in the Cymru Premier, the highest tier of Welsh football . <ref name="Pindula News"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/03/08/warriors-defender-alec-mudimu-joins-flint-town-united/ Warriors Defender Alec Mudimu Joins Flint Town United], ''Pindula News'', Published: 08 March 2023, Retrieved: 10 March 2023</ref>

'''Alec Mudimu''' is a Zimbabwean born footballer. He played for Cefn Druids AFC in the United Kingdom before signing for Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol whom he joined in January 2020.<ref name="Soccer24"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2019/12/12/mudimu-completes-move-to-moldovan-side-fc-sheriff/], ''Soccer 24'', Published: 12 December , 2019 , Retrieved: 16 December 2019''</ref> In January 2021 he signed for Turkish side Ankaraspor FC from FC Sheriff.

Alec Mudimu is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Flint Town United Football Club in the Cymru Premier, the highest tier of Welsh football.[1]

Mudimu played for Cefn Druids AFC in the United Kingdom before signing for Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol which he joined in January 2020.[2] In January 2021 he signed for Turkish side Ankaraspor FC from FC Sheriff.

Background

Alec Mudimu was born in Zimbabwe on April 8, 1995. His transfer to Sheriff Tiraspol was facilitated by FIFA-accredited agent former Dynamos Football Club defender Chamu Musanhu.

Career

Alec Mudimu is a midfielder who joined Druids in July 2017. He has played for Stalybridge Celtic, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town. [3] Cefn Druids AFC.

Mudimu played for Cefn Druids AFC from the 1st of July 2017 until he left to join Sheriff Tiraspol in January 2020.

In January 2021 he left FC Sheriff and signed for Ankaraspor FC in Turkey.

In March 2023, Mudimu joined Flint Town United Football Club in the JD Cymru Premier (Welsh Premier League).

Zimbabwe Call-Up

In March 2018, Mudimu was called on an International call to play in a match in Zambia in the Zimbabwe National Football Team.

Mudimu underwent trials at Football League duo Fleetwood and Rochdale in December 2017 and other performances for Druids persuaded former Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa to call on Mudimu. [4]

Mudimu Videos

Alec Mudimu - Goals Assists







Clubs Played For

Stalybridge Celtic

Radcliffe Borough (loan)

Northwich Victoria

Stockport Town

Cefn Druids

Sheriff Tiraspol

Ankaraspor

Torpedo Kutaisi

Altrincham

Saburtalo Tbilisi

Caernarfon Town

Flint Town United