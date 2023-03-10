Difference between revisions of "Alec Mudimu"
Alec Mudimu is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a defender for Flint Town United Football Club in the Cymru Premier, the highest tier of Welsh football.[1]
Mudimu played for Cefn Druids AFC in the United Kingdom before signing for Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol which he joined in January 2020.[2] In January 2021 he signed for Turkish side Ankaraspor FC from FC Sheriff.
Background
Alec Mudimu was born in Zimbabwe on April 8, 1995. His transfer to Sheriff Tiraspol was facilitated by FIFA-accredited agent former Dynamos Football Club defender Chamu Musanhu.
Career
Alec Mudimu is a midfielder who joined Druids in July 2017. He has played for Stalybridge Celtic, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town. [3] Cefn Druids AFC.
Mudimu played for Cefn Druids AFC from the 1st of July 2017 until he left to join Sheriff Tiraspol in January 2020.
In January 2021 he left FC Sheriff and signed for Ankaraspor FC in Turkey.
In March 2023, Mudimu joined Flint Town United Football Club in the JD Cymru Premier (Welsh Premier League).
Zimbabwe Call-Up
In March 2018, Mudimu was called on an International call to play in a match in Zambia in the Zimbabwe National Football Team.
Mudimu underwent trials at Football League duo Fleetwood and Rochdale in December 2017 and other performances for Druids persuaded former Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa to call on Mudimu. [4]
Mudimu Videos
Clubs Played For
- Stalybridge Celtic
- Radcliffe Borough (loan)
- Northwich Victoria
- Stockport Town
- Cefn Druids
- Sheriff Tiraspol
- Ankaraspor
- Torpedo Kutaisi
- Altrincham
- Saburtalo Tbilisi
- Caernarfon Town
- Flint Town United
References
- ↑ Warriors Defender Alec Mudimu Joins Flint Town United, Pindula News, Published: 08 March 2023, Retrieved: 10 March 2023
- ↑ [1], Soccer 24, Published: 12 December 2019, Retrieved: 16 December 2019
- ↑ Alec Mudimu: 2017/2018 Biography & Statistics, , Published: 2017 , Retrieved: 14 March 2018
- ↑ Cefn Druids midfielder Alec Mudimu earns Zimbabwe call up, , Published: 13 March 2018, Retrieved: 14 March 2018