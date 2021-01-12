Difference between revisions of "Alec Mudimu"
Latest revision as of 14:58, 12 January 2021
|Personal information
|Birth name
|Alec Mudimu
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Born
|April 8, 1995
Harare
|Residence
|Turkey
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Employer
|Ankaraspor FC
|Sport
|Sport
|Football
|Position
|Defender
Alec Mudimu is a Zimbabwean born footballer. He played for Cefn Druids AFC in the United Kingdom before signing for Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol whom he joined in January 2020.[1] In January 2021 he signed for Turkish side Ankaraspor FC from FC Sheriff.
Background
Alec Mudimu was born in Zimbabwe on April 8, 1995. Mudimu is based in the United Kingdom where he permanently lives but based in Moldova due to club commitments. His transfer to Sheriff Tiraspol was facilitated by FIFA accredited agent former Dynamos Football Club defender Chamu Musanhu.
Career
Alec Mudimu is a midfielder who joined Druids in July 2017. He has played for Stalybridge Celtic, Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town. [2] Cefn Druids AFC. Mudimu played for Cefn Druids AFC and he has been in the team since the 1st of July 2017 until he left to join Sheriff Tiraspol in January 2020. In January 2021 he left FC Sheriff and signed for Ankaraspor FC in Turkey.
Zimbabwe Call-Up
In March 2018, Mudimu was called on an International call to play in a match in Zambia in the Zimbabwe National Football Team. Mudimu underwent trials at Football League duo Fleetwood and Rochdale in December 2017 and other performances for Druids persuaded former Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa to call on Mudimu. [3]
Mudimu Videos
References
- ↑ [1], Soccer 24, Published: 12 December, 2019 , Retrieved: 16 December 2019
- ↑ Alec Mudimu: 2017/2018 Biography & Statistics, , Published: 2017 , Retrieved: 14 March 2018
- ↑ Cefn Druids midfielder Alec Mudimu earns Zimbabwe call up, , Published: 13 March 2018, Retrieved: 14 March 2018