Difference between revisions of "Alec Nhundu"

In July 2018, Alec Nhundu was elected to Ward 20 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1183 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chivi RDC with 1183 votes, beating Wilfred Mahachi of MDC-Alliance with 726 votes and Tawanda Mhepo of PRC with 79 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

