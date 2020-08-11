Difference between revisions of "Alefa Muyesa"

In July 2018, Alefa Muyesa was elected to Ward 20 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1831 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Zvimba RDC with 1831 votes, beating Jairosi Office of MDC-Alliance with 554 votes, Wonder Chitsinde of PRC with 137 votes, Yaphet Majere of UDA with 85 votes and Enerst Makwasha of NPF with 75 votes. [1]

