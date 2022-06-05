Difference between revisions of "Alex Magaisa"
'''Dr. Alex T. Magaisa''' a Zimbabwean lawyer, lecturer of law in the United Kingdom, Zimbabwean political strategist, and blogger. He in the UK . Magaisa known for his political and social commentary work on issues affecting Zimbabwe and a columnist for newspapers, among them [[The Zimbabwe Standard]], [[Daily News]] and [[Newzimbabwe]] and [[The Herald]].
Magaisa worked at the University of Warwick, the University of Nottingham and based at Kent Law School, the University of Kent . His main area of teaching and research company and financial services law.
Magaisa was the Chief Adviser to [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] in the period to the July 2013 parliamentary and presidential election in Zimbabwe. As chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, he was responsible for overseeing staff and delivering support to the Prime Minister.<ref>[https://www.kent.ac.uk/law/people/academic/Magaisa,_Alex.html Alex Magaisa Kent Law School - Lecturer in Law], ''University of Kent, Retrieved: 21 Nov 2015''</ref>
Magaisa was the Chief Adviser to [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] in the period to the July 2013 parliamentary and presidential election in Zimbabwe. As chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, he was responsible for overseeing staff and delivering support to the Prime Minister.<ref>[https://www.kent.ac.uk/law/people/academic/Magaisa,_Alex.html Alex Magaisa Kent Law School - Lecturer in Law], ''University of Kent, Retrieved: 21 Nov 2015''</ref>
|Dr. Alex T Magaisa
|Born
|Alex Tawanda Magaisa
August 9, 1975
|Died
|Margate Hospital
|Cause of death
|Cardiac Arrest
|Residence
|United Kingdom
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Kutama College
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe, University of Warwick
|Occupation
|Employer
|University of Kent, UK
|Known for
|Chief Adviser to Morgan Tsvangirai
|Notable work
|Technical Adviser to COPAC
|Spouse(s)
|Shamiso Magaisa (wife)
|Website
|alexmagaisa
Dr. Alex T. Magaisa was a Zimbabwean lawyer, lecturer of law in the United Kingdom, Zimbabwean political strategist, and blogger. He was living in the UK at the time of his death. Magaisa was known for his political and social commentary work on issues affecting Zimbabwe and was a columnist for newspapers, among them The Zimbabwe Standard, Daily News and Newzimbabwe and The Herald.
Background
Alex Tawanda Magaisa was born on 9 August 1975 in the then Charter District, Rhodesia (now Chikomba District, Zimbabwe. He grew up in both rural and urban Zimbabwe, with his experiences in the countryside having a long-lasting impact on him and the way he sees life and people. He was married to Shamiso.
Education
Magaisa like Robert Mugabe, attended Kutama College for his secondary education. He studied law at the University of Zimbabwe, and the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.
Career
Magaisa worked at the University of Warwick, the University of Nottingham and was based at Kent Law School, the University of Kent at the time of his death on 5 June 2022. His main area of teaching and research was company and financial services law.
Magaisa was the Chief Adviser to Morgan Tsvangirai in the period to the July 2013 parliamentary and presidential election in Zimbabwe. As chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, he was responsible for overseeing staff and delivering support to the Prime Minister.[1]
He was the technical adviser to Constitution Parliamentary Select Committee (COPAC), the organ that wrote the new Constitution of Zimbabwe in the period to the March 2013 constitutional referendum.
Magaisa also worked in financial services regulation, having spent three years at the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC), the financial services regulator in Jersey, the international finance centre based in the Channel Islands. [2]
References
- ↑ Alex Magaisa Kent Law School - Lecturer in Law, University of Kent, Retrieved: 21 Nov 2015
- ↑ Alex Magaisa, Development foundation for Zimbabwe, Retrieved: 21 Nov 2015