Alex Mashamhanda is a prominent Zimbabwean businessman who owns Mashwede Village which is under Mashwede Holdings.

Background

Mashamhanda was born in Chivi.

Parents

Mashamhanda's mother Tsvakai Mashamhanda (nee Charumbira) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. She died at Montague Hospital in Harare at 1PM on 19 July 2021. Alex Mashamhanda's mother was born in Chief Charumbira’s area and she married the late Mashamhanda Hwede in 1944. Her husband Hwede was a trader.[1]

Wife

Alex Mashamhanda is married to Loveness.





Children

Mashamhanda and his wife have two children Tapiwa and Tendai. [2]

Education

He attended local schools before studying local governance at Domboshava Training Centre.[2]

Career

After completing his education, he later on joined the banking sector, rising to become a branch manager.

In 1990, he left formal employment to start M&H Educational Supplies. He opened a shop at Suswe Business Centre in Mutoko with only two workers, the business rapidly grew and spread throughout the country. [2]