==Background==
Mashamhanda was born in [[Chivi]].
is married to Loveness
and two children [[Tapiwa Mashamhanda|Tapiwa]] and [[Tendai Mashamhanda|Tendai]]. <ref name="Sunday">Tendai Chara, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/humility-is-his-middle-name Humility is his middle name], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: February 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>
==Education==
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Business People]]
Latest revision as of 16:59, 22 July 2021
|Alex Mashamhanda
|Born
|Chivi
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Domboshava Training Centre
|Occupation
|Entrepreneur
|Organization
|Mashwede Holdings
|Known for
|Owning Mashwede Village
|Spouse(s)
|Loveness
|Children
|Tapiwa and Tendai
Alex Mashamhanda is a prominent Zimbabwean businessman who owns Mashwede Village which is under Mashwede Holdings.
Background
Mashamhanda was born in Chivi.
Parents
Mashamhanda's mother Tsvakai Mashamhanda (nee Charumbira) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. She died at Montague Hospital in Harare at 1PM on 19 July 2021. Alex Mashamhanda's mother was born in Chief Charumbira’s area and she married the late Mashamhanda Hwede in 1944. Her husband Hwede was a trader.[1]
Wife
Alex Mashamhanda is married to Loveness.
Children
Mashamhanda and his wife have two children Tapiwa and Tendai. [2]
Education
He attended local schools before studying local governance at Domboshava Training Centre.[2]
Career
After completing his education, he later on joined the banking sector, rising to become a branch manager.
In 1990, he left formal employment to start M&H Educational Supplies. He opened a shop at Suswe Business Centre in Mutoko with only two workers, the business rapidly grew and spread throughout the country. [2]
References
- ↑ RASHID SAIDI, Harare businessman Mashamhanda loses mother, driver to Covid19 same day, Masvingo Mirror, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Tendai Chara, Humility is his middle name, The Sunday Mail, Published: February 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020