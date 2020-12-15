Difference between revisions of "Alex Mashamhanda"
|Alex Mashamhanda
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Entreprenuer
|Organization
|Mashwede Holdings
|Known for
|Owning Mashwede Village
|Spouse(s)
|Loveness
|Children
|Tapiwa and Tendai
Alex Mashamhanda is a prominent Zimbabwean businessman who owns Mashwede Villages which is under Mashwede Holdings.
Background
Mashamhanda was born in Chivi. He is married to Loveness and the couple has two children Tapiwa and Tendai. [1]
Education
He attended local schools before studying local governance at Domboshava Training Centre.[1]
Career
He later on joined the banking sector, rising to become a branch manager.
In 1990, he left formal employment to start M&H Educational Supplies. He opened a shop at Suswe Business Centre in Mutoko with only two workers, the business rapidly grew and spread throughout the country. [1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Humility is his middle name, The Sunday Mail, Published: Retrieved: December 15, 2020