Difference between revisions of "Alex Mashamhanda"

Revision as of 13:08, 15 December 2020
|Alex Mashamhanda
|Born
|Chivi
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Domboshava Training Centre
|Occupation
|Entrepreneur
|Organization
|Mashwede Holdings
|Known for
|Owning Mashwede Village
|Spouse(s)
|Loveness
|Children
|Tapiwa and Tendai
Alex Mashamhanda is a prominent Zimbabwean businessman who owns Mashwede Village which is under Mashwede Holdings.
Background
Mashamhanda was born in Chivi. He is married to Loveness and the couple has two children Tapiwa and Tendai. [1]
Education
He attended local schools before studying local governance at Domboshava Training Centre.[1]
Career
He later on joined the banking sector, rising to become a branch manager.
In 1990, he left formal employment to start M&H Educational Supplies. He opened a shop at Suswe Business Centre in Mutoko with only two workers, the business rapidly grew and spread throughout the country. [1]
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tendai Chara, Humility is his middle name, The Sunday Mail, Published: February 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020