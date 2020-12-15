Difference between revisions of "Alex Mashamhanda"

Mashamhanda was born in [[Chivi]]. He is married to Loveness and the couple has two children [[Tapiwa Mashamhanda|Tapiwa]] and [[Tendai Mashamhanda|Tendai]]. <ref name="Sunday"> Tendai Chara, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/humility-is-his-middle-name Humility is his middle name], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: February 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

'''Alex Mashamhanda''' is a prominent [[Zimbabwean]] businessman who owns [[Mashwede Village ]] which is under [[Mashwede Holdings]].

Alex Mashamhanda is a prominent Zimbabwean businessman who owns Mashwede Village which is under Mashwede Holdings.

Background

Mashamhanda was born in Chivi. He is married to Loveness and the couple has two children Tapiwa and Tendai. [1]

Education

He attended local schools before studying local governance at Domboshava Training Centre.[1]

Career

He later on joined the banking sector, rising to become a branch manager.

In 1990, he left formal employment to start M&H Educational Supplies. He opened a shop at Suswe Business Centre in Mutoko with only two workers, the business rapidly grew and spread throughout the country. [1]