Difference between revisions of "Alex Mashamhanda"

He later on joined the banking sector, rising to become a branch manager.
After completing his education, he later on joined the banking sector, rising to become a branch manager.
  
 
Alex Mashamhanda
BornChivi
NationalityZimbabwe
EducationDomboshava Training Centre
OccupationEntrepreneur
OrganizationMashwede Holdings
Known forOwning Mashwede Village
Spouse(s)Loveness
ChildrenTapiwa and Tendai

Alex Mashamhanda is a prominent Zimbabwean businessman who owns Mashwede Village which is under Mashwede Holdings.

Background

Mashamhanda was born in Chivi. He is married to Loveness and the couple has two children Tapiwa and Tendai. [1]

Education

He attended local schools before studying local governance at Domboshava Training Centre.[1]

Career

After completing his education, he later on joined the banking sector, rising to become a branch manager.

In 1990, he left formal employment to start M&H Educational Supplies. He opened a shop at Suswe Business Centre in Mutoko with only two workers, the business rapidly grew and spread throughout the country. [1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tendai Chara, Humility is his middle name, The Sunday Mail, Published: February 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020
