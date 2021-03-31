Difference between revisions of "Alexander Zingman"

President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]’s controversial business associate and Zimbabwe's honorary consul to Belarus Alexander Zingman was released in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 31 March 2021, official sources in Kinshasa and Minsk told The NewsHawks.

Zingman was arrested by Congolese police in Lubumbashi after meeting with former president Joseph Kabila. Zingman has previously been mentioned in media reports in connection with arms deals in Zambia and Zimbabwe – which he has denied. A source close to the administration of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi confirmed Zingman’s arrest. He said that after meeting Kabila, Zingman flew from Kinshasa to Lubumbashi, where he was questioned by police about his business in the DRC. The source said he could not explain what he was doing in the DRC.<ref name="dailymaverick"> [https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2021-03-23-alleged-arms-dealer-alexander-zingman-arrested-in-drc/], ''Daily Maverick, Published: 23 March, 2021, Accessed: 23 March, 2021''</ref>

Alexander Zingman and Emmerson Mnangagwa

Alexander Zingman was made Honourary Consul of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Belarus in January 2019. Zingman earned this prestige not because of having the right friends but because of his sheer commitment to furthering ties between two nations so close to his heart. At the ceremony to open the Honorary Consul in Minsk, Zingman said to President Emmerson Mnangagwa: “Your Excellency, we want to assure you that we will strengthen relations between our beautiful motherland Belarus, and your beautiful country Zimbabwe.”[1]

Background

Zingman is a dual US and Belarus citizen, and his arrest has led to intense diplomatic activity. The Congolese source said the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe were both applying pressure for his release. However, the Congolese official said, they were “holding on to him for now”. Mystery and international intrigue surround the arrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of Alexander Zingman, a businessman and alleged arms dealer with close links to Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Business Interests

Alexander Zingman is a veteran entrepreneur, based in Minsk and Dubai, who has worked hard to promote stronger Zimbabwe-Belarus bilateral ties, as well as relations with half a dozen sub-Saharan countries and Egypt. He is a major shareholder of the Dubai-based AFTRADE DMCC (which has a representative bureau in Minsk that liaises with all of Belarus’ leading manufacturers), helped put together a $58m agriculture package deal in 2018 between Minsk and Harare that is greatly improving Zimbabwe’s food security situation. According to a press release from the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Pretoria, South Africa dated June 25, 2020, Mr. Zingman reported that the multi-faceted trade agreement is revolutionizing Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector. He noted that the initial shipment of Belarus’s most advanced farm machinery arrived in Harare in 2019. That delivery included 20 harvesters for grain and maize, 100 tractors, and 52 seed drills. A second shipment was scheduled for December 2020. Minsk, through Belarus’ provided the long-term financing for the acquisition of the agricultural equipment.

Assisting Zimbabwe in getting deals from Belarus

Most Zimbabweans, farmers and those involved in the agriculture sector are not aware, but much of the help and assistance they have received is a result of deals signed with the Belarusian Government, with the help of Alexander Zingman. In March 2020, agreements were signed with the Belarusian Government to come to Zimbabwe and identify prime horticultural land for farming and exporting produce globally while capacitating local farmers.

Belarus is investing in local agro-processing, crop and livestock production, input supply and local manufacturing of farm mechanisation and irrigation equipment. Apart from engaging in farming, the Belarusians will also enter into joint ventures with local farmers, after the authorities realised that most black farmers who benefited from the 2000 fast-track land reform programme had failed to produce enough for our country, now considered one of the most food insecure nations, according to the World Food Programme.

Arrest

Released

References