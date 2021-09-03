Difference between revisions of "Alexandra Park"
Revision as of 07:39, 3 September 2021
Alexandra Park is a low-density residential suburb in Harare. It is located between Second Street, Churchill Avenue and Borrowdale Road.
Notable Things In / Near Alexandra Park
- Harare Sports Club - The Avenues, Harare
- National Botanic Garden
- National Herbarium
- National Parks and Wildlife Services Head Office;
- St. George's College
- Alexandra Park Primary School
- Hartmann House Primary School
- Embassy of Malawi
- Zimbabwe House - The Avenues, Harare
Other Notable Places near Alexandra Park
Background
The suburb of Alex Park was originally set-up after World War II; the government of the time promised servicemen plots of half acre land once the war was over, Alex Park was one of the suburbs in which this land was allocated. Many of the street names reflect significant places or people involved in World War II such as Churchill Avenue, Dunkirk Drive or Normandy Road.