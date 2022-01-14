Difference between revisions of "Alexio Mudzingwa"
Alexio Noah Mudzingwa was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 17 July 1937, in Harare.
Marriage: to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980.
School / Education
GCE O Level, Royal Society of Arts, ondon.
Service / Career
Accounts clerk.
1976 to 78 - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned.
1978 - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley).