Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Alexio Mudzingwa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Alexio Noah Mudzingwa''' was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''17 July 1937''', in Harare....")
 
Line 12: Line 12:
 
'''1976''' to '''78''' - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned. <br/>
 
'''1976''' to '''78''' - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned. <br/>
 
'''1978''' - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley). <br/>
 
'''1978''' - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley). <br/>
 +
1980 - elected, [[House of Assembly]], Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland West]]. <br/>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Revision as of 07:30, 14 January 2022

Alexio Noah Mudzingwa was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 17 July 1937, in Harare.
Marriage: to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980.

School / Education

GCE O Level, Royal Society of Arts, ondon.

Service / Career

Accounts clerk.
1976 to 78 - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned.
1978 - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley).
1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.

Events

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Alexio_Mudzingwa&oldid=114156"