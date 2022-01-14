Difference between revisions of "Alexio Mudzingwa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Alexio Noah Mudzingwa''' was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''17 July 1937''', in Harare....")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
'''1976''' to '''78''' - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned. <br/>
'''1976''' to '''78''' - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned. <br/>
'''1978''' - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley). <br/>
'''1978''' - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley). <br/>
|+
==Events==
==Events==
Revision as of 07:30, 14 January 2022
Alexio Noah Mudzingwa was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 17 July 1937, in Harare.
Marriage: to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980.
School / Education
GCE O Level, Royal Society of Arts, ondon.
Service / Career
Accounts clerk.
1976 to 78 - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned.
1978 - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley).
1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.