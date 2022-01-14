Pindula

'''Alexio Noah Mudzingwa''' was an early nationalist, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.  
'''Alexio Noah Mudzingwa''' was an early nationalist, and  [[Second Chimurenga]] military veteran, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
'''Born''': '''17 July 1937''', in [[Harare]]. <br/>
 
'''Marriage''': to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980. <br/>
'''Marriage''': to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who's Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who's Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who's Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref> <br/>
  
 
==School / Education==

Alexio Noah Mudzingwa was an early nationalist, and Second Chimurenga military veteran, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 17 July 1937, in Harare.
Marriage: to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980. [1]

School / Education

GCE O Level, Royal Society of Arts, ondon.

Service / Career

Accounts clerk.
1976 to 78 - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned.
1978 - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley).
1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
