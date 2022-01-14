'''Marriage''': to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref> <br/>

'''Alexio Noah Mudzingwa''' was an early nationalist , and [[Second Chimurenga]] military veteran , elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.

Personal Details

Born: 17 July 1937, in Harare.

Marriage: to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980. [1]



School / Education

GCE O Level, Royal Society of Arts, ondon.



Service / Career

Accounts clerk.

1976 to 78 - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned.

1978 - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley).

1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.



Events

