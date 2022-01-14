Difference between revisions of "Alexio Mudzingwa"
Latest revision as of 07:37, 14 January 2022
Alexio Noah Mudzingwa was an early nationalist, and Second Chimurenga military veteran, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 17 July 1937, in Harare.
Marriage: to Anastasia Ruguve, with four children in 1980. [1]
School / Education
GCE O Level, Royal Society of Arts, ondon.
Service / Career
Accounts clerk.
1976 to 78 - Joined ZAPU, detained, imprisoned.
1978 - detained as leader of People's Movement (Chairman, Hartley).
1980 - elected, House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022