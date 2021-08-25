Difference between revisions of "Alfred Munhenga (King Alfred)"
Latest revision as of 15:17, 25 August 2021
|King Alfred
|Born
|Alfred Munhenga
|Occupation
|Music Promoter, DJ
|Known for
|Being a club and radio DJ
Alfred Munhenga popularly known as King Alfred is an award-winning Zimbabwean born music promoter, radio and club DJ based in the United Kingdom.
Background
Alfred Munhenga was born and bred in the high-density suburb of Glen View.[1] He moved to the UK in 2000.[2]
Wife
Alfred Munhenga married his wife in 2016.[3]
Career
King Alfred founded New Generation Sound back in 1988 with his two brothers General Oliver and Slauta G.[4]
In 2010, he started promoting Zimbabwean artists on a larger scale and flew Winky D to the United Kingdom for one of the first Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK battles.
He is a radio DJ and presents a weekly show on Zimbolive TV, sponsored by Cassava Remit. He manages music artists as well, including urban grooves singer-songwriter, Shanky.[2]
In 2019, Alfred clinched an ambassadorial role with UK based money remittance company, Express Links Money Transfer.[5]
King Alfred is a patron of Miss Zimbabwe UK.
Awards
In 2013, he won the UK-Zimbabwe Achievers Merit award for his role in promoting local talent internationally.[1]
Philanthropy
In June 2014, King Alfred with the assistance of his friends Justin Manjengwa, Thabani Sithole and Ella Ruoko-Mahanzu all in the United Kingdom donated a 5,5kv diesel generator to Glen View Poly Clinic.[6]
References
