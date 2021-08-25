Alfred Munhenga popularly known as King Alfred is an award-winning Zimbabwean born music promoter, radio and club DJ based in the United Kingdom.

Background

Alfred Munhenga was born and bred in the high-density suburb of Glen View.[1] He moved to the UK in 2000.[2]

Wife

Alfred Munhenga married his wife in 2016.[3]

Career

King Alfred founded New Generation Sound back in 1988 with his two brothers General Oliver and Slauta G.[4]

In 2010, he started promoting Zimbabwean artists on a larger scale and flew Winky D to the United Kingdom for one of the first Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK battles.

He is a radio DJ and presents a weekly show on Zimbolive TV, sponsored by Cassava Remit. He manages music artists as well, including urban grooves singer-songwriter, Shanky.[2]

In 2019, Alfred clinched an ambassadorial role with UK based money remittance company, Express Links Money Transfer.[5]

King Alfred is a patron of Miss Zimbabwe UK.

Awards

In 2013, he won the UK-Zimbabwe Achievers Merit award for his role in promoting local talent internationally.[1]

Philanthropy

In June 2014, King Alfred with the assistance of his friends Justin Manjengwa, Thabani Sithole and Ella Ruoko-Mahanzu all in the United Kingdom donated a 5,5kv diesel generator to Glen View Poly Clinic.[6]