King Alfred Biography: Real Name, Wife, Career, Awards, Philanthropy
King Alfred Biography: Real Name, Wife, Career, Awards, Philanthropy
 
Latest revision as of 15:17, 25 August 2021

King Alfred
King Alfred Biography
BornAlfred Munhenga
OccupationMusic Promoter, DJ
Known forBeing a club and radio DJ

Alfred Munhenga popularly known as King Alfred is an award-winning Zimbabwean born music promoter, radio and club DJ based in the United Kingdom.

Background

Alfred Munhenga was born and bred in the high-density suburb of Glen View.[1] He moved to the UK in 2000.[2]

Wife

Alfred Munhenga married his wife in 2016.[3]

Career

King Alfred founded New Generation Sound back in 1988 with his two brothers General Oliver and Slauta G.[4]

In 2010, he started promoting Zimbabwean artists on a larger scale and flew Winky D to the United Kingdom for one of the first Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK battles.

He is a radio DJ and presents a weekly show on Zimbolive TV, sponsored by Cassava Remit. He manages music artists as well, including urban grooves singer-songwriter, Shanky.[2]

In 2019, Alfred clinched an ambassadorial role with UK based money remittance company, Express Links Money Transfer.[5]

King Alfred is a patron of Miss Zimbabwe UK.

Awards

In 2013, he won the UK-Zimbabwe Achievers Merit award for his role in promoting local talent internationally.[1]

Philanthropy

In June 2014, King Alfred with the assistance of his friends Justin Manjengwa, Thabani Sithole and Ella Ruoko-Mahanzu all in the United Kingdom donated a 5,5kv diesel generator to Glen View Poly Clinic.[6]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tapiwa Zivira, Top UK-based promoter King Alfred to be honoured, NewsDay, Published: December 18, 2013, Retrieved: August 25, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 King Alfred, Zimfest, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 25, 2021
  3. Nyasha Kada, King Alfred promoting local music abroad, H-Metro, Published: July 11, 2019, Retrieved: August 25, 2021
  4. KING ALFRED, Afrofest, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 15, 2021
  5. https://www.hmetro.co.zw/king-alfred-scoops-ambassadorial-deal/ King Alfred scoops ambassadorial deal, H-Metro, Published: September 9, 2019, Retrieved: August 25, 2021
  6. WINSTONE ANTONIO, King Alfred gives back to the community, NewsDay, Published: June 25, 2014, Retrieved: August 25, 2021
