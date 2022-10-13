Difference between revisions of "Alfred Mutiwazuka"
Alfred Mutiwazuka is a Zimbabwean diplomat and Zimbabwe's first resident Ambassador to Turkey.[1]
The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the Republic of Turkey was opened in October 2019.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service
Mutiwazuka presented his letters of credence to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, on 21 November 2019.
Further Reading
