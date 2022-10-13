Alfred Mutiwazuka is a Zimbabwean diplomat and Zimbabwe's first resident Ambassador to Turkey.[1]

The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the Republic of Turkey was opened in October 2019.

Mutiwazuka presented his letters of credence to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, on 21 November 2019.