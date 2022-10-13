This is a very effective strategy in terms of doing business in Turkey and Zimbabwe.</blockquote>

What we have done now as a country is that we have opened an embassy here, and have in operation the Zimbabwe-Turkey business council.

We have benefited from the Zimbabwe-Turkey partnership or even the Africa-Turkey partnership.

Zimbabweans began to talk about Turkey. They had heard about Turkey but the physical presence of the embassy made an impact.

So, we are working on that and it should be fully realized. The Turkish embassy in Harare since 2011 has been able to really penetrate in terms of making known the foreign policy of Turkey and also what they are in Zimbabwe for.

<blockquote>We established diplomatic relations with Turkey on June 21, 1982. The Turkish embassy in Harare was doing wonders before we even came here, so some of the agreements which are at the signing level were done even before we came here to Turkey as an embassy.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency<ref name="Anadolu Agency">[https://www.aa.com.tr/en/africa/zimbabwe-friend-to-all-enemy-to-none/2211786# 'Zimbabwe: Friend to all, enemy to none'], ''Merve Aydogan and Felix Tih'', published: 17 April 2022, retrieved: 13 October 2022</ref> exclusively, on the occasion of Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence Day, Mutiwazuka said:

At the said meeting, cooperation opportunities in the field of health were evaluated, and the Memorandum of Understanding, which is envisaged to be signed, was finalised.

On 11 May 2022, Mutiwazuka paid a visit to the Ministry of Health and conducted a meeting with the Director General of EU and Foreign Affairs Dr Selami Kılıç.<ref name="Turkiye Ministry of Health">[https://disab.saglik.gov.tr/EN-90088/visit-of-zimbabwe-ambassador-to-ankara-alfred-mutiwazuka-to-ministry-of-health.html# Visit of Zimbabwe Ambassador to Ankara Alfred Mutiwazuka to Ministry of Health], Published: 13 June 2022, Retrieved: 13 October 2022</ref>

Mutiwazuka presented his letters of credence to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, on 21 November 2019.

Mutiwazuka presented his letters of credence to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, on 21 November 2019.

Alfred Mutiwazuka is a Zimbabwean diplomat and Zimbabwe's first resident Ambassador to Turkey.[1]

The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the Republic of Turkey was opened in October 2019.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service

Mutiwazuka presented his letters of credence to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic of Turkey, on 21 November 2019.

On 11 May 2022, Mutiwazuka paid a visit to the Ministry of Health and conducted a meeting with the Director General of EU and Foreign Affairs Dr Selami Kılıç.[2]

At the said meeting, cooperation opportunities in the field of health were evaluated, and the Memorandum of Understanding, which is envisaged to be signed, was finalised.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency[3] exclusively, on the occasion of Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence Day, Mutiwazuka said:

We established diplomatic relations with Turkey on June 21, 1982. The Turkish embassy in Harare was doing wonders before we even came here, so some of the agreements which are at the signing level were done even before we came here to Turkey as an embassy. So, we are working on that and it should be fully realized. The Turkish embassy in Harare since 2011 has been able to really penetrate in terms of making known the foreign policy of Turkey and also what they are in Zimbabwe for. Zimbabweans began to talk about Turkey. They had heard about Turkey but the physical presence of the embassy made an impact. We have benefited from the Zimbabwe-Turkey partnership or even the Africa-Turkey partnership. What we have done now as a country is that we have opened an embassy here, and have in operation the Zimbabwe-Turkey business council. This is a very effective strategy in terms of doing business in Turkey and Zimbabwe.