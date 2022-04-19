Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha is the second-born son of African Apostolic Church founder Paul Mwazha.

On 4 May 2020, Alfred who was claiming to have been appointed successor by his father, and his entourage, which included his two elder brothers, forced their way into Paul Mwazha's Hatfield property reportedly to initiate the succession ceremony.

They were stopped by Alfred’s nephews Nyasha Mwazha and Malcom Chapfunga, who argued that the Archbishop preferred his youngest son, Tawanda, who was away, to succeed him.

Police drove to the house after being told that journalists had forced their way into the residence, but left after the factions cleared the air.

Both factions said they were basing their argument on a letter written by Archbishop Mwazha’s aide on the instructions of the church leader earlier this year, stating that Tawanda should continue presiding over the holy communion ceremony in the church.

He also indicated that Tawanda should be accompanied by Alfred to buy items for the ceremony.

Alfred argued that Archbishop Mwazha said he should lead the church because his two elder brothers were no longer eligible for the position since they had both left the church to join the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Johanne Marange Apostolic Church.[1]

Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha said he had been appointed successor to Paul Mwazha through Evangelist Kasima’s note which recognised him as the eldest son. However, in 2021, the High Court ruled that Alfred Mwazha's appointment was null and void. The church ruled that the successor would be named and appointed within the confines of the church doctrine and the constitution.[2]

On 14 October 2021, the Supreme Court confirmed the High Court decision nullifying the appointment of Alfred Mwazha as Paul Mwazha's successor. The Supreme Court went further than the High Court and nullified a High Court order for the leadership to assemble and choose a successor since there was no evidence that Paul Mwazha then 102 years was as yet incapable of exercising leadership.[3]

