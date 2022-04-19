Kushamisa organised a meeting in October 2021 to confer him as church leader against the Supreme Court ruling which stated that he could not replace his father while he was still alive. This prompted Paul Mwazha's team to file an urgent chamber application in the High Court against Kushamisa and his team.<ref name="ND">EVERSON MUSHAVA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/10/mwazha-church-wrangle-rages/ Mwazha church wrangle rages], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

On 14 October 2021, the [[Supreme Court]] confirmed the High Court decision nullifying the appointment of Alfred Mwazha as Paul Mwazha's successor. The Supreme Court went further than the High Court and nullified a High Court order for the leadership to assemble and choose a successor since there was no evidence that Paul Mwazha then 102 years was as yet incapable of exercising leadership.<ref name="TH">Fidelis Munyoro, [https://www.herald.co.zw/supreme-court-settles-mwazha-church-dispute/ Supreme Court settles Mwazha church dispute], ''The Herald'', Published: October 15, 2021, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha said he had been appointed successor to Paul Mwazha through Evangelist Kasima’s note which recognised him as the eldest son. However, in 2021, the [[High Court]] ruled that Alfred Mwazha's appointment was null and void. The church ruled that the successor would be named and appointed within the confines of the church doctrine and the constitution.<ref name="ZBC">[https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/high-court-clears-air-on-bishop-mwazha-succession/ High court clears air on Bishop Mwazha succession], ''ZBC News'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

Alfred argued that Archbishop Mwazha said he should lead the church because his two elder brothers were no longer eligible for the position since they had both left the church to join the [[Seventh Day Adventist Church]] and [[ Johane Marange Apostolic Church]].<ref name="Herald">Elita Chikwati, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mwazha-family-in-church-succession-fight/ Mwazha family in church succession fight], ''The Herald'', Published: May 5, 2020, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

He also indicated that Tawanda should be accompanied by Alfred to buy items for the ceremony.

Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha is the second-born son of African Apostolic Church founder Paul Mwazha.

Background

Siblings

Alfred Mwazha has brothers:

Paul Mwazha Succession

References



