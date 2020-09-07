Difference between revisions of "Alfred Nikita Mangena"

From Pindula
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Infobox person
 
{{Infobox person
| honorific_prefix   =  
+
| pre-nominals   =  
| name              = Alfred Nikita Mangena<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
+
| name              = Alfred Nikita Mangena <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| honorific_suffix   =  
+
| post-nominals   =  
| image              =  <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
+
| image              =  <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_size        =  
+
| image_upright =
| alt                =
+
| alt                =  
| caption            =  
+
| caption            =  
| native_name        =  
+
| native_name        =  
| native_name_lang  =  
+
| native_name_lang  =  
| birth_name        =Rogers Mangena<!-- only use if different from name above -->
+
| pronunciation      =
| birth_date        = <!-- {{birth date and age|1930|06|08}} -->
+
| birth_name        = Rogers Alfred Mangena <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_place        = [[Belingwe]] district
+
| birth_date        = {{birth date |1943|03|16}} <!-- {{birth date |YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
+
| birth_place        = Maranda
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
+
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| disappeared_place  =  
+
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_status =  
+
| disappeared_place  =  
| death_date        = <!-- {{death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
+
| disappeared_status =  
| death_place        =  
+
| death_date        = {{Death date |1978|06|28|1943|03|16}} <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
| death_cause        =  
+
| death_place        =  
| body_discovered    =  
+
| death_cause        =  
| resting_place      =  
+
| body_discovered    =  
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
+
| resting_place      =  
| monuments          =  
+
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| residence          =  
+
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
| nationality        =  
+
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| other_names        =  
+
| monuments          =  
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
+
| residence          =  
| citizenship        =  
+
| nationality        = [[Zimbabwean]]
| education          =  
+
| other_names        =  
| alma_mater        =  
+
| citizenship        =  
| occupation        = {{flat list|
+
| education          =  
*Army Commander
+
| alma_mater        =  
}}
+
| occupation        =  
| years_active      =
+
| years_active      =  
| era                =  
+
| era                =  
| employer          =  
+
| employer          =  
| organization      =  
+
| organization      =  
| agent              =  
+
| agent              = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| known_for          =  
+
| known_for          = Commander of the Zimbabwe Peoples Revolutionary Army ([[ZIPRA]])
| notable_works      =  
+
| notable_works      = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| style              =  
+
| style              =  
| home_town          =  
+
| home_town          =  
| salary            =  
+
| salary            =  
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
+
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| height            =  <!-- {{height|cm=X}} OR {{height|ft=X|in=Y}}-->
+
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
| weight            =  <!-- {{convert|X|kg|lb|0|abbr=on}} or {{convert|X|lb|kg|0|abbr=on}} -->
+
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
| television        =  
+
| television        =  
| title              =  
+
| title              = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
| term              =  
+
| term              =  
| predecessor        =  
+
| predecessor        = [[Lookout Masuku]]
| successor          =  
+
| successor          =  
| party              =  
+
| party              = [[ZAPU]]
| movement          =  
+
| movement          =  
| opponents          =  
+
| opponents          =  
| boards            =  
+
| boards            =  
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
+
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
+
| criminal_penalty  =  
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
+
| criminal_status    =  
| criminal_penalty  =  
+
| spouse            = <!-- Use article title or common name -->
| criminal_status    =  
+
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| spouse            =  
+
| children          =  
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
+
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
| children          =  
+
| mother            = Keorabile Ngwenya <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| parents            =   
+
| father            = Bakae Mangena <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| relatives          =
+
| relatives          =  
| callsign          =  
+
| family            =
| awards            =  
+
| callsign          =  
| module            =  
+
| awards            =  
| module2            =  
+
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
| module3            =  
+
| module            =  
| module4            =  
+
| module2            =  
| module5            =  
+
| module3            =  
| module6            =  
+
| module4            =  
| signature          =  
+
| module5            =  
| signature_alt      =
+
| module6            =  
| signature_size    =  
+
| signature          =  
| website            = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
+
| signature_size    =  
| footnotes         =
+
| signature_alt      =  
| box_width         =  
+
| footnotes          =  
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Alfred Nikita Mangena''' (real name Rogers Mangena) was a [[Second Chimurenga]] commander of the [[Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army]] (ZIPRA), an army under [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]].
+
'''Alfred Nikita Mangena''' (real name Rogers Mangena) was a [[Second Chimurenga]] commander of the [[Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army]] (ZIPRA), an army under [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]]. After his death in 1978, Mangena was succeeded by [[Lookout Masuku]].
  
After his death in 1978, Mangena was succeeded by [[Lookout Masuku]].
+
==Background==
 +
He was born Rodgers Alfred Mangena on 16 March 1943 in the Maranda area. He was born of Bakae Mangena and Keorabile Ngwenya, he was a [[Ndebele]] of Swati origin(Ngwane/Hlubi clan), his roots trace to the first swati people of Nyamazane Dlamini who settled in Zimbabwe after defeating the last Mambo of the Lozwi kingdom.
  
 
==Political and Military Career==
 
==Political and Military Career==
 
In 1965 Mangena was one of the Zapu members sent for training in Algeria. Later, Nikita Mangena himself, along with Lookout Masuku, trained fighters in Morogoro in Tanzania."<ref name="by24">Dumiso Dabengwa, [http://bulawayo24.com/index-id-opinion-sc-columnist-byo-98813.html  Alfred Nikita Mangena: Unique ZAPU Soldier], ''Bulawayo24, Published: 3 Oct 2016, Retrieved:13 Nov 2017''</ref>
 
In 1965 Mangena was one of the Zapu members sent for training in Algeria. Later, Nikita Mangena himself, along with Lookout Masuku, trained fighters in Morogoro in Tanzania."<ref name="by24">Dumiso Dabengwa, [http://bulawayo24.com/index-id-opinion-sc-columnist-byo-98813.html  Alfred Nikita Mangena: Unique ZAPU Soldier], ''Bulawayo24, Published: 3 Oct 2016, Retrieved:13 Nov 2017''</ref>
 +
 +
In November 1975 ZAPU and the Zimbabwe African National Union formed the Zimbabwe People's Army in Mozambique. While the joint military force soon fell apart, when it successfully functioned Mangena served as the second-in-command.
 +
 +
Mangena led a ZIPRA uprising against ZAPU moderates in 1977 with hundreds of followers in camps in Zambia attacking ZAPU's headquarters in Lusaka. While Mangena did not intend to lead a coup against [[Joshua Nkomo]], he wished to reassert his power over the organization's militant activities. Soon after the uprising he was assassinated.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 10:47, 7 September 2020

Alfred Nikita Mangena
BornRogers Alfred Mangena
(1943-03-16)March 16, 1943
Maranda
DiedJune 28, 1978(1978-06-28)
NationalityZimbabwean
Known forCommander of the Zimbabwe Peoples Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA)
PredecessorLookout Masuku
Political partyZAPU
Parents
  • Bakae Mangena (father)
  • Keorabile Ngwenya (mother)

Alfred Nikita Mangena (real name Rogers Mangena) was a Second Chimurenga commander of the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA), an army under Zimbabwe African People's Union. After his death in 1978, Mangena was succeeded by Lookout Masuku.

Background

He was born Rodgers Alfred Mangena on 16 March 1943 in the Maranda area. He was born of Bakae Mangena and Keorabile Ngwenya, he was a Ndebele of Swati origin(Ngwane/Hlubi clan), his roots trace to the first swati people of Nyamazane Dlamini who settled in Zimbabwe after defeating the last Mambo of the Lozwi kingdom.

Political and Military Career

In 1965 Mangena was one of the Zapu members sent for training in Algeria. Later, Nikita Mangena himself, along with Lookout Masuku, trained fighters in Morogoro in Tanzania."[1]

In November 1975 ZAPU and the Zimbabwe African National Union formed the Zimbabwe People's Army in Mozambique. While the joint military force soon fell apart, when it successfully functioned Mangena served as the second-in-command.

Mangena led a ZIPRA uprising against ZAPU moderates in 1977 with hundreds of followers in camps in Zambia attacking ZAPU's headquarters in Lusaka. While Mangena did not intend to lead a coup against Joshua Nkomo, he wished to reassert his power over the organization's militant activities. Soon after the uprising he was assassinated.

References

  1. Dumiso Dabengwa, Alfred Nikita Mangena: Unique ZAPU Soldier, Bulawayo24, Published: 3 Oct 2016, Retrieved:13 Nov 2017
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Alfred_Nikita_Mangena&oldid=92224"