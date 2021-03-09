An invoice with Mohammad's name was allegedly found amongst Rushwaya's possessions.<ref name="NZ"/> Muhammad was released on $100 000 bail.<ref name="ND">MIRIAM MANGWAYA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/12/rushwaya-gold-smuggling-case-spills-into-2021/ Rushwaya gold smuggling case spills into 2021], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 12, 2021, Retrieved: March 9, 2021</ref>

<blockquote> “None of the accused persons implicated Mohammed and nothing was recovered from him linked to the offence despite several searches. My client buys gold for Fidelity Printers and exports it for the same, how could he smuggle it with such a legitimate business!”</blockquote>

Her case saw the subsequent arrest of some senior police officers and intelligence operatives amid signs it was a syndicate. Whilst challenging his client's placement on remand, Mohammad's lawyer said:

Rushwaya was busted while attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai through the [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport]] on 26 October 2020 and has gone on to implicate Mohammad as the owner of the loot.

Ali Mohammad was arrested in connection with a botched gold smuggling deal fronted by [[Henrietta Rushwaya]]. He denied any links with Rushwaya insisting that he only dealt with [[Fidelity Printers]].

'''Ali Mohammad''' is a Pakistan businessman based in [[Zimbabwe]]. He was arrested for attempting to smuggle gold out of Zimbabwe along with [[Henrietta Rushwaya]] and three others.

Businesses

Mohammad is a holder of a gold buying agent permit.[1]

Arrest

Passport Release

Mohammad's passport was temporarily released on March 8, 2021, to allow him to travel to South Africa for an investors’ meeting. Ngoni Nduna ordered the temporary release of the passport until March 31, 2021.

Nduna also temporarily scrapped Mohammad's police reporting conditions during the period he will be in South Africa.

Mohammad, through his lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, had applied for the release of the passport and had paid an additional $2million from the $100 000 that he had initially deposited as bail. He also deposited additional title deeds to his two properties in Crowhill Estate in Harare.

In his application, Rubaya told the court that Mohammad intends to increase his investment in Zimbabwe and also lure other investors into the country. Appearing for the State, Charles Muchemwa, opposed the application saying the businessman wanted to find a way of evading prosecution on charges he is facing. He said Mohammad was prepared to forego the properties he deposited as surety and return to Pakistan.[3]