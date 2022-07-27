Before joining [[Gunners Football Club]] in 2010, Sadiki used to play for Witbank Spurs Football Club in South Africa's First Division.<ref name="BeezSports"> [http://beezsports.com/index.php?Item=244&Section=Zimbabwe The revival of Ali Sadiki], ''BeezSports International'', Published: December 27, 2010, Retrieved: September 8, 2015</ref> After playing for Gunners, Sadiki was signed by [[FC Platinum]] before he joined DRC gaints TP Mazembe in 2014.<ref name="TP Mazembe"> [http://www.tpmazembe.com/en/team/squad/ali-sadiki Ali SADIKI], ''TP Mazembe Football Club'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015</ref>

In July 2022, Sadiki joined the Shamva-based side, [[Simba Bhora Football Club]], as a replacement for the late [[Barnabus Mushunje]].<ref name="The Sunday Mail"> [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/new-simba-bhora-sign-ali-sadiki Simba Bhora sign Ali Sadiki], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: 26 July 2022, Retrieved 27 July 2022</ref>

Sadiki has played in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for TP Mazembe and Don Bosco and also in Zambia for Kabwe Warriors .

'''Ali Sadiki''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora. He plays as a midfielder.

Background

Ali Sadiki was born on 10 December 1987.[1] He has a daughter with ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.[2]

Career

In July 2022, Sadiki joined the Shamva-based side, Simba Bhora Football Club, as a replacement for the late Barnabus Mushunje.[3]

Before joining Gunners Football Club in 2010, Sadiki used to play for Witbank Spurs Football Club in South Africa's First Division.[4] After playing for Gunners, Sadiki was signed by FC Platinum before he joined DRC gaints TP Mazembe in 2014.[5]

Clubs Played For

Simba Bhora Football Club

Kabwe Warriors Football Club

Don Bosco Football Club

TP Mazembe Football Club

FC Platinum

Gunners Football Club

Harare United

National Team Career

Ali Sadiki was part of the Warriors that reached the semi-final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) held in South Africa in 2014.[6]

Picture Gallery

Awards Won

FC Platinum Player of the Year (2012)

Controversy

Sadiki's life has been marred by marital controversy especially concerning his ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.

Neglecting Daughter

In April 2014, Sadiki was dragged to court by ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza for neglecting their unborn daughter. Chimwanza wanted $600 herself and $517 for their unborn daughter. Sadiki was however ordered to pay $325 for the upkeep of his daughter and maintenance of his then pregnant ex-wife. He was also ordered to pay a once off payment of $300 for the expenses of their unborn child before the end of April 2014.[2]



















