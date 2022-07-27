Difference between revisions of "Ali Sadiki"
|
m
|
m
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Ali Sadiki''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who
|+
'''Ali Sadiki''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who for
|+
|+
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) TP Mazembe .
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 86:
|Line 88:
==Career==
==Career==
|+
|+
Before joining [[Gunners Football Club]] in 2010, Sadiki used to play for Witbank Spurs Football Club in South Africa's First Division.<ref name="BeezSports"> [http://beezsports.com/index.php?Item=244&Section=Zimbabwe The revival of Ali Sadiki], ''BeezSports International'', Published: December 27, 2010, Retrieved: September 8, 2015</ref> After playing for Gunners, Sadiki was signed by [[FC Platinum]] before he joined DRC gaints TP Mazembe in 2014.<ref name="TP Mazembe"> [http://www.tpmazembe.com/en/team/squad/ali-sadiki Ali SADIKI], ''TP Mazembe Football Club'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015</ref>
Before joining [[Gunners Football Club]] in 2010, Sadiki used to play for Witbank Spurs Football Club in South Africa's First Division.<ref name="BeezSports"> [http://beezsports.com/index.php?Item=244&Section=Zimbabwe The revival of Ali Sadiki], ''BeezSports International'', Published: December 27, 2010, Retrieved: September 8, 2015</ref> After playing for Gunners, Sadiki was signed by [[FC Platinum]] before he joined DRC gaints TP Mazembe in 2014.<ref name="TP Mazembe"> [http://www.tpmazembe.com/en/team/squad/ali-sadiki Ali SADIKI], ''TP Mazembe Football Club'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015</ref>
|Line 91:
|Line 95:
==Clubs Played For==
==Clubs Played For==
|−
*TP Mazembe Football Club
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
*TP Mazembe Football Club
*FC Platinum
*FC Platinum
*Gunners Football Club
*Gunners Football Club
|+
|+
==National Team Career==
==National Team Career==
Latest revision as of 15:08, 27 July 2022
|Ali Sadiki
Image Via SuperSport
|Born
|Ali Sadiki
December 10, 1987
|Occupation
|Employer
|TP Mazembe Football Club, DRC
|Notable work
|FC Platinum Player of the year (2012)
Ali Sadiki is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora. He plays as a midfielder.
Sadiki has played in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for TP Mazembe and Don Bosco and also in Zambia for Kabwe Warriors.
Background
Ali Sadiki was born on 10 December 1987.[1] He has a daughter with ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.[2]
Career
In July 2022, Sadiki joined the Shamva-based side, Simba Bhora Football Club, as a replacement for the late Barnabus Mushunje.[3]
Before joining Gunners Football Club in 2010, Sadiki used to play for Witbank Spurs Football Club in South Africa's First Division.[4] After playing for Gunners, Sadiki was signed by FC Platinum before he joined DRC gaints TP Mazembe in 2014.[5]
Clubs Played For
- Simba Bhora Football Club
- Kabwe Warriors Football Club
- Don Bosco Football Club
- TP Mazembe Football Club
- FC Platinum
- Gunners Football Club
- Harare United
National Team Career
Ali Sadiki was part of the Warriors that reached the semi-final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) held in South Africa in 2014.[6]
Picture Gallery
Awards Won
- FC Platinum Player of the Year (2012)
Controversy
Sadiki's life has been marred by marital controversy especially concerning his ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.
Neglecting Daughter
In April 2014, Sadiki was dragged to court by ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza for neglecting their unborn daughter. Chimwanza wanted $600 herself and $517 for their unborn daughter. Sadiki was however ordered to pay $325 for the upkeep of his daughter and maintenance of his then pregnant ex-wife. He was also ordered to pay a once off payment of $300 for the expenses of their unborn child before the end of April 2014.[2]
References
- ↑ ALI SADIKI, Transfer markt, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Warriors midfielder 'neglects' daughter, Chronicle, Published: April 16, 2014, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
- ↑ Simba Bhora sign Ali Sadiki, The Sunday Mail, Published: 26 July 2022, Retrieved 27 July 2022
- ↑ The revival of Ali Sadiki, BeezSports International, Published: December 27, 2010, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
- ↑ Ali SADIKI, TP Mazembe Football Club, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
- ↑ Kennedy Gondwe, TP Mazembe sign Zimbabwe midfielder Ali Sadiki, BBC, Published: May 31, 2014, Retrieved: September 8, 2015