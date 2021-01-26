Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:48, 26 January 2021

Ali Sadiki
Ali Sadiki, TP Mazembe Football Club, Football
Image Via SuperSport
BornAli Sadiki
(1987-12-10)December 10, 1987
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerTP Mazembe Football Club, DRC
Notable workFC Platinum Player of the year (2012)

Ali Sadiki is a Zimbabwean footballer who plies his trade for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants TP Mazembe. He plays as a midfielder.

Background

Ali Sadiki was born on 10 December 1987.[1] He has a daughter with ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.[2]

Career

Before joining Gunners Football Club in 2010, Sadiki used to play for Witbank Spurs Football Club in South Africa's First Division.[3] After playing for Gunners, Sadiki was signed by FC Platinum before he joined DRC gaints TP Mazembe in 2014.[4]

Clubs Played For

  • TP Mazembe Football Club (2014-current)
  • FC Platinum
  • Gunners Football Club

National Team Career

Ali Sadiki was part of the Warriors that reached the semi-final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) held in South Africa in 2014.[5]

Picture Gallery

  • A.Sadiki.jpg
  • Ali-Sadiki-copy.jpg
  • Ali Sadiki 01.jpg
  • Sadiki Mazembe.jpg
  • Sadiki training.jpg

Awards Won

Controversy

Sadiki's life has been marred by marital controversy especially concerning his ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.

Neglecting Daughter

In April 2014, Sadiki was dragged to court by ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza for neglecting their unborn daughter. Chimwanza wanted $600 herself and $517 for their unborn daughter. Sadiki was however ordered to pay $325 for the upkeep of his daughter and maintenance of his then pregnant ex-wife. He was also ordered to pay a once off payment of $300 for the expenses of their unborn child before the end of April 2014.[2]






References

  1. ALI SADIKI, Transfer markt, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
  2. 2.0 2.1 Warriors midfielder 'neglects' daughter, Chronicle, Published: April 16, 2014, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
  3. The revival of Ali Sadiki, BeezSports International, Published: December 27, 2010, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
  4. Ali SADIKI, TP Mazembe Football Club, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
  5. Kennedy Gondwe, TP Mazembe sign Zimbabwe midfielder Ali Sadiki, BBC, Published: May 31, 2014, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
