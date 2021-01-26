Difference between revisions of "Ali Sadiki"
Latest revision as of 12:48, 26 January 2021
|Ali Sadiki
Image Via SuperSport
|Born
|Ali Sadiki
December 10, 1987
|Occupation
|Employer
|TP Mazembe Football Club, DRC
|Notable work
|FC Platinum Player of the year (2012)
Ali Sadiki is a Zimbabwean footballer who plies his trade for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants TP Mazembe. He plays as a midfielder.
Background
Ali Sadiki was born on 10 December 1987.[1] He has a daughter with ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.[2]
Career
Before joining Gunners Football Club in 2010, Sadiki used to play for Witbank Spurs Football Club in South Africa's First Division.[3] After playing for Gunners, Sadiki was signed by FC Platinum before he joined DRC gaints TP Mazembe in 2014.[4]
Clubs Played For
- TP Mazembe Football Club (2014-current)
- FC Platinum
- Gunners Football Club
National Team Career
Ali Sadiki was part of the Warriors that reached the semi-final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) held in South Africa in 2014.[5]
Picture Gallery
Awards Won
- FC Platinum Player of the Year (2012)
Controversy
Sadiki's life has been marred by marital controversy especially concerning his ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.
Neglecting Daughter
In April 2014, Sadiki was dragged to court by ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza for neglecting their unborn daughter. Chimwanza wanted $600 herself and $517 for their unborn daughter. Sadiki was however ordered to pay $325 for the upkeep of his daughter and maintenance of his then pregnant ex-wife. He was also ordered to pay a once off payment of $300 for the expenses of their unborn child before the end of April 2014.[2]
References
- ↑ ALI SADIKI, Transfer markt, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Warriors midfielder 'neglects' daughter, Chronicle, Published: April 16, 2014, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
- ↑ The revival of Ali Sadiki, BeezSports International, Published: December 27, 2010, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
- ↑ Ali SADIKI, TP Mazembe Football Club, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 8, 2015
- ↑ Kennedy Gondwe, TP Mazembe sign Zimbabwe midfielder Ali Sadiki, BBC, Published: May 31, 2014, Retrieved: September 8, 2015