Ali Sadiki is a Zimbabwean footballer who plies his trade for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants TP Mazembe. He plays as a midfielder.

Background

Ali Sadiki was born on 10 December 1987.[1] He has a daughter with ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.[2]

Career

Before joining Gunners Football Club in 2010, Sadiki used to play for Witbank Spurs Football Club in South Africa's First Division.[3] After playing for Gunners, Sadiki was signed by FC Platinum before he joined DRC gaints TP Mazembe in 2014.[4]

Clubs Played For

TP Mazembe Football Club (2014-current)

FC Platinum

Gunners Football Club

National Team Career

Ali Sadiki was part of the Warriors that reached the semi-final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) held in South Africa in 2014.[5]

Picture Gallery

Awards Won

FC Platinum Player of the Year (2012)

Controversy

Sadiki's life has been marred by marital controversy especially concerning his ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza.

Neglecting Daughter

In April 2014, Sadiki was dragged to court by ex-wife Sharon Chimwanza for neglecting their unborn daughter. Chimwanza wanted $600 herself and $517 for their unborn daughter. Sadiki was however ordered to pay $325 for the upkeep of his daughter and maintenance of his then pregnant ex-wife. He was also ordered to pay a once off payment of $300 for the expenses of their unborn child before the end of April 2014.[2]



















