Difference between revisions of "Alice Chihambakwe"

In July 2018, Alice Chihambakwe was elected to Ward 24 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3377 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 24 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3377 votes, beating Mutizwa Mandizvidza of Zanu PF with 1913 votes, Jane Makovere of MDC-T with 378 votes, Clara Mandiyiteyi Makwara of ZIPP with 125 votes, and Rutendo Chitauro of PRC with 80 votes, . [1]
