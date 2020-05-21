Difference between revisions of "Alice James"

In July 2018, Alice James was elected to Ward 3 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1482 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Makoni RDC with 1482 votes, beating Herbert Katsangoro of MDC-Alliance with 852 votes, Cyril Uneinazvo, independent with 123 votes and Raymond Kairtano of CODE with 116 votes. [1]

