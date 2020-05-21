Difference between revisions of "Alice James"

2018 – elected to Ward 3 [[Makoni RDC]] with 1482 votes, beating [[Herbert Katsogoro ]] of MDC-Alliance with 852 votes, [[Cyril Uneinazvo Nyahasha ]], independent with 123 votes and [[Raymond Kaitano ]] of CODE with 116 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 3 [[Makoni RDC]] with 1482 votes, beating [[Herbert Katsangoro ]] of MDC-Alliance with 852 votes, [[Cyril Uneinazvo]], independent with 123 votes and [[Raymond Kairtano ]] of CODE with 116 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Alice James was elected to Ward 3 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1482 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Makoni RDC with 1482 votes, beating Herbert Katsogoro of MDC-Alliance with 852 votes, Cyril Uneinazvo Nyahasha, independent with 123 votes and Raymond Kaitano of CODE with 116 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]