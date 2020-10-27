Difference between revisions of "Alice Kundhlande"

In July 2018, Alice Kundhlande was elected to Ward 11 Chegutu Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1434 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Chegutu Municipality with 1434 votes, beating Merjury Ruzha of Zanu-PF with 890 votes, Gift Maposa of NPF with 169 votes and Tendai Chinakira of UCADGPZ with 29 votes. [1]

Events

