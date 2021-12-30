Difference between revisions of "Alice Mashingaidze"
Alice Mashingaidze is a Zimbabwe diplomat and the current Ambassador to Germany. She is the former Ambassador to Sweden. Mashingaidze is also the former Ambassador to Belgium.[1][2]
