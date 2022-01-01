Difference between revisions of "Alice Mashingaidze"

'''Alice Mashingaidze''' is a [[Zimbabwe]] diplomat and the current Ambassador to Germany. She is the former Ambassador to Sweden. Mashingaidze is also the former Ambassador to Belgium.<ref name="NZ">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/ed-appoints-misihairabwi-mushonga-ambassador-to-sweden-as-zims-top-diplomat-to-iran-dies/ ED Appoints Misihairabwi-Mushonga Ambassador To Sweden As Zim’s Top Diplomat To Iran Dies], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: September 11, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref><ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/misihairabwi-mushonga-in-emotional-farewell/ Misihairabwi-Mushonga in emotional farewell], ''The Herald'', Published: September 17, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>

'''Alice Mashingaidze''' is a [[Zimbabwe]] diplomat and the current Ambassador to Germany. She is the former Ambassador to Sweden. Mashingaidze is also the former Ambassador to Belgium.<ref name="NZ">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/ed-appoints-misihairabwi-mushonga-ambassador-to-sweden-as-zims-top-diplomat-to-iran-dies/ ED Appoints Misihairabwi-Mushonga Ambassador To Sweden As Zim’s Top Diplomat To Iran Dies], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: September 11, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref><ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/misihairabwi-mushonga-in-emotional-farewell/ Misihairabwi-Mushonga in emotional farewell], ''The Herald'', Published: September 17, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>