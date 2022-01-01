Pindula

Alice Mashingaidze is a Zimbabwe diplomat and the current Ambassador to Germany. She is the former Ambassador to Sweden. Mashingaidze is also the former Ambassador to Belgium.[1][2]

Background

She was born 25 April 1968.

References

  1. Farirai Machivenyika, ED Appoints Misihairabwi-Mushonga Ambassador To Sweden As Zim’s Top Diplomat To Iran Dies, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: September 11, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021
  2. Misihairabwi-Mushonga in emotional farewell, The Herald, Published: September 17, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021
