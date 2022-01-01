Difference between revisions of "Alice Mashingaidze"
Latest revision as of 07:17, 1 January 2022
Alice Mashingaidze is a Zimbabwe diplomat and the current Ambassador to Germany. She is the former Ambassador to Sweden. Mashingaidze is also the former Ambassador to Belgium.[1][2]
Background
She was born 25 April 1968.
References
- ↑ Farirai Machivenyika, ED Appoints Misihairabwi-Mushonga Ambassador To Sweden As Zim’s Top Diplomat To Iran Dies, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: September 11, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021
- ↑ Misihairabwi-Mushonga in emotional farewell, The Herald, Published: September 17, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021