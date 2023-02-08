Pindula

Alice Ndhlovu was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman's proportional member for Matabeleland South.
 
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Matabeleland South
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga Nomathemba Ndlovu Abigail Damasane
Sibekithemba Njani Sipho Dube Alice Ndhlovu
Elizabeth Ndhlovu Patricia Ndlovu Rossy Mpofu
Thokozile Sibanda Peggy Ncube Marah Ngwenya
Helenic Ncube-Socks Moreblessing Tembo Rennie Kibi
Thokozile Moyo | Beauty Kerr Patricia Muhadi

