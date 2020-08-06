Difference between revisions of "Alicious Ali"



Alicious real name Speakmore Alicious Ali born on the 20th of july 1996. Is a Zimbabwean multi genre music producer/keyboardist popularly known for V11 riddim which featured a number of Zimdancehall artists including Bazooka ,D Flexx and Queen Kadja among others.

Background

He was born in Dzivarasekwa 2 surbub in Harare where he did his primary and secondary education.

Career

Being a self taught producer he started his journey in early 2014 as a mobile producer, making beats on his smartphone and later shifted to much more professional Digital Audio Workstations like FL Studio, Reason and Cubase .In 2015 he was accepted as an intern at Dawn Straight Records under Lurvel and later joined Rasklass Records in 2016 where he worked for over three years. With the help of Prosper Ngomashi The Comic Pastor ,he later established the Alicious Musik record label.