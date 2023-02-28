In February 2023, the TV news network Al Jazeera released the trailer of a documentary supposedly linking prominent politicians and religious people in Zimbabwe to corruption in Zimbabwe.

The documentary, which the network said was in 4 parts, did not have a release date at the time the trailer was released.

Local Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was *one of the first people to acknowledge the upcoming documentary saying to his followers on Twitter:

International news network, Aljazeera will be broadcasting mind-blowing documentary films in March showing astonishing looting, plunder and laundering in Zimbabwe. The ZANUPF crooks and their surrogates were filmed undercover for 2 years, as they spoke about how they do it! The film producers have shown the films to a select group of corruption experts and journalists to look at, and give their comment on the exposures. The documentary films were made by the Al Jazeera Investigative Journalism Directorate. They filmed them since 2021.

Trailer Video

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Aljazeera_Zimbabwe_Corruption_Documentary_Trailer.mp4