In February 2023, the TV news network Al Jazeera released the trailer of a documentary supposedly linking prominent politicians and religious people in Zimbabwe to corruption in Zimbabwe.

INTERNATIONAL TV news channel Al Jazeera is set to broadcast an investigation into corruption and money laundering in Zimbabwe involving government officials and their affiliates. The explosive documentary which was filmed over two years will air in March. [1] [2]

The documentary, which the network said was in 4 parts, did not have a release date at the time the trailer was released.

Local Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was one of the first people to acknowledge the upcoming documentary saying to his followers on Twitter:

International news network, Aljazeera will be broadcasting mind-blowing documentary films in March showing astonishing looting, plunder and laundering in Zimbabwe. The ZANUPF crooks and their surrogates were filmed undercover for 2 years, as they spoke about how they do it! The film producers have shown the films to a select group of corruption experts and journalists to look at, and give their comment on the exposures. The documentary films were made by the Al Jazeera Investigative Journalism Directorate. They filmed them since 2021.

People appearing in the documentary

Response by State Media

Following the release of the trailer and tweets by Hopewell Chin'ono, on 28 February, an article in state-owned media, The Herald said the documentary's objective was "destroying Zanu PF its leadership and facilitating regime change."[4]. The article also accused Al Jazeera of "interfer[ing] with the electoral process of a sovereign state." saying such interference was "brazen as it is nauseating."

The article criticised Uebert Angel for appearing in the documentary saying he had abused his ambassadorial position.

"We have had too many instances where individuals take advantage of photo opportunities with the President. These are corrupt and manipulative characters.... There are so many prophets and church leaders who are deeply character flawed. They do not doanything positive while the President is in office, anyway. They use the name of the President to line their pockets and amass wealth. Uebert Angel is not Zanu PF. He is just some alleged technocrat who submitted his application for a role to promote his country of birth. How he lives his life on a daily basis and what deals he involves himself in have nothing to do with Zanu PF or its leaders. He is just doing like what any conman does, name dropping and anything he said in that Al Jazeeraprogramme is his opinion."[4]

