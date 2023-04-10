* [[Ewan McMillan ]] /([[Ewan MacMillan]]) (See Oligarchs, in [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] - ''Mnangagwa’s oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes'') <ref name=" Mnangagwa’s oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes"> [https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2022-02-07-mnangagwas-oligarchs-the-heirs-of-cecil-rhodes/?fbclid=IwAR1xBVya0OXVNtCRFLCbNAI_UsB98GnfE_5dxd8ZTCyye14V3o5N1hfSdmc Mnangagwa’s oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes], ''Daily Maverick'', Published: 7 February 2022, Retrieved: 11 February 2022''</ref>

* [[Ewan Macmillan ]] (See Oligarchs, in [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] - ''Mnangagwa’s oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes'') <ref name=" Mnangagwa’s oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes"> [https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2022-02-07-mnangagwas-oligarchs-the-heirs-of-cecil-rhodes/?fbclid=IwAR1xBVya0OXVNtCRFLCbNAI_UsB98GnfE_5dxd8ZTCyye14V3o5N1hfSdmc Mnangagwa’s oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes], ''Daily Maverick'', Published: 7 February 2022, Retrieved: 11 February 2022''</ref>

In late February 2023, the TV news network Al Jazeera released the trailer of a documentary supposedly linking prominent Zimbabwean politicians and religious people to corruption in Zimbabwe.[1]

Local Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was one of the first people to acknowledge the upcoming documentary saying to his followers on Twitter:

International news network, Aljazeera will be broadcasting mind-blowing documentary films in March showing astonishing looting, plunder and laundering in Zimbabwe. The Zanu PF crooks and their surrogates were filmed undercover for 2 years, as they spoke about how they do it! The film producers have shown the films to a select group of corruption experts and journalists to look at, and give their comment on the exposures. The documentary films were made by the Al Jazeera Investigative Journalism Directorate. They filmed them since 2021.

See also:

Airing of the Documentary

The documentary, which the network said was in 4 parts, was set to be released starting 2 March 2023. Other episodes were to follow on 9, 16 and 23 March 2023. However, Al Jazeera said it had put the release on pause but did not give reasons.

“The report we were planning to release will no longer be released this morning (March 2). Bear with us while a new release time is arranged."

The first episode was released 23 March 2023.

The Videos

Episode 1 - Gold Mafia - The Laundry Service

Episode 2 - Smoke & Mirrors | Al Jazeera Investigations

Episode 3 – El Dorado I Al Jazeera Investigations

People appearing in the documentary

Reported Asset Freeze

In April 2023, people named in the Gold Mafia documentary had their assets frozen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, according to “inside sources at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe”. They include Uebert Angel, Ewan McMillan, Kamlesh Pattni, and Simon Rudland. They are to be frozen until the Financial Intelligence Unit has finished its investigation.

Earlier, according to a memo seen, the FIU directed that the assets of Cleopas Chidodo, David Chirozvi, Mehlululi Dube, and Fredrick Kunaka be frozen. [4]

Response by State Media

Following the release of the trailer and tweets by Hopewell Chin'ono, on 28 February, an article in state-owned media, The Herald said the documentary's objective was "destroying Zanu PF its leadership and facilitating regime change."[5]. The article also accused Al Jazeera of "interfer[ing] with the electoral process of a sovereign state." saying such interference was "brazen as it is nauseating."

The article criticised Uebert Angel for appearing in the documentary saying he had abused his ambassadorial position.

"We have had too many instances where individuals take advantage of photo opportunities with the President. These are corrupt and manipulative characters.... There are so many prophets and church leaders who are deeply character flawed. They do not doanything positive while the President is in office, anyway. They use the name of the President to line their pockets and amass wealth. Uebert Angel is not Zanu PF. He is just some alleged technocrat who submitted his application for a role to promote his country of birth. How he lives his life on a daily basis and what deals he involves himself in have nothing to do with Zanu PF or its leaders. He is just doing like what any conman does, name dropping and anything he said in that Al Jazeeraprogramme is his opinion."[5]

Previously

Under the headline - Justice!, in 2022 we were asked to follow one man’s astounding undercover crusade to expose judicial corruption in Ghana. This exclusive Al Jazeera documentary is the incredible behind-the-scenes account of one man’s extraordinary battle against judicial corruption in Ghana, one of sub-Saharan Africa’s most developed countries. Over the course of two years, acclaimed investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas secretly filmed 12 High Court judges, 22 other judges, and 140 other court officials accepting bribes. [6]

And for other Al Jazeera work see - Africa Investigates. On a continent where investigative reporters face intimidation and beatings and where death threats are an occupational hazard, African journalists go undercover to find the wrongdoers and put them under the spotlight. Africa Investigates is a groundbreaking series that exposes corruption and abuse across Africa. [7]

Further Reading