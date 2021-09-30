Difference between revisions of "All Souls High School"
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
'''All Souls High School''' [[Mutoko]] [[Mashonaland East Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
All Souls High School is connected to All Souls Mission, Mutoko district, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Chabvuta Village, Chief Mutoko, P Bag 501, Mutoko
Telephone: 078-2526
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked All Souls High School at 65th, with a 66.95% pass rate.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.