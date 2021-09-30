Difference between revisions of "All Souls Mission Hospital"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox hospital <!-- All parameters and comments should be left intact for future editors --> <!-- All parameters are optional, but please copy the entire template --> <!--...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 48:
|Line 48:
'''All Souls Mission Hospital''' is a mission hospital in [[Mashonaland East Province]].
'''All Souls Mission Hospital''' is a mission hospital in [[Mashonaland East Province]].
|−
|+
==Contacts==
==Contacts==
Hospital All Souls Mission
Hospital All Souls Mission
|−
Address:
|+
Address:Post Office box: 2001, Mutoko, Zimbabwe
|−
|+
Phone number: 072 2729
|−
|+
|−
Phone number:
|+
|−
072 2729
|+
[[Category:Hospitals]]
[[Category:Hospitals]]
Latest revision as of 09:59, 30 September 2021
|All Souls Mission Hospital
All Souls Mission Hospital is a mission hospital in Mashonaland East Province.
Contacts
Hospital All Souls Mission Address: Post Office box: 2001, Mutoko, Zimbabwe Phone number: 072 2729