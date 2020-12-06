Difference between revisions of "Allan Chimbetu"
*Muvakidzani
*Muvakidzani
*Mufirm <ref name="Ezomgido">[https://www.ezomgido.com/sungura-museve-/allan-chimbetu.html Allan Chimbetu], "Ezomgido Online", Published:No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
*Mufirm <ref name="Ezomgido">[https://www.ezomgido.com/sungura-museve-/allan-chimbetu.html Allan Chimbetu], "Ezomgido Online", Published:No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>
==Album Covers==
==Album Covers==
|Allan Chimbetu
Allan Chimbetu
|Born
|February 12, 1972
Chegutu
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Occupation
|Musician
|Organization
|Orchestra Dendera Kings
|Known for
|Dendera Music
|Spouse(s)
|Tambudzayi Chimbetu
|Children
|Relatives
|Simon Chimbetu, Sulumani Chimbetu, Douglas Chimbetu, Tryson Chimbetu
Allan Chimbetu is a talented Zimbabwean guitarist, vocalist ad composer. He is also one of the founding members of the Dendera music genre together with his brothers, Simon Chimbetu and Naison Chimbetu that saw them becoming one of the best outfits in the 1980s.
Background
Allan was born on the 12th of February 1972 in Chegutu and is the last born in a family of eight in which Simon was the eldest child. He is married to Tambudzai Tambandini Sithole. The couple is blessed with four children, first born Douglas Chimbetu, who is also a musician; Sarah the only girl in the family, Victor and Panashe.
Education
He did his primary education at Mahwada Primary School in Msengezi High School and his secondary schooling at St Peter’s High School in Highfield.
Music career
Allan had been a musician since the early 80s. He started off as bouncer for his brother (Simon’s) shows. He was the doorman on most occasions. This made him to aquire a black belt in karate. He was later included in the band were his talent in the lead and rhythm guitars was clearly evident. Some of the songs in which he played that made him a force to reckon with in as far as playing the guitar include hits such as "Usaende pa Barika", "Ndaremerwa", "Newspaper", "Pane Asipo", "Window" and "Tenda".[1] After the death of Simon, Allan took over the reins as Dendera Kings band leader. He led the band for some time but was later involved in an altercation with Suluman Chimbetu who is Simon’s son. He was then ousted and went on to try his luck in creating his own band, Orchestra Dendera Kings Central Committee.[2] He went on to release three albums with the band Sony, Professor and Simukai.
Joining Sulu
Allan then left his band in charge of his son Douglas before joining Sulumani Chimbetu's Dendera Kings in 2011. He said he did this to avoid creating another Dendera outfit as there were already three bands. He said his move was to return to the founding principles of creating one united dendera outfit, a vision which he said had his brother Simon. He said this was evident in 2004 when the latter disbanded Sulu's band , "The Trackers"[3]
Controversy
Allan had been attracting the media for the wrong reasons. He had been arrested and dragged before the courts many times. In 2012, he was arrested for failure to pay US$60 maintenance to his ex Mildred Mapuranga. The maintenance was for the upkeep of their daughter Amanda.[4] Apart from that, he reportedly impregnated several women.[5] In November 2013, he was arrested at the Ximex Mall in Harare while trying to sell a mobile phone. He was arrested in the midst of a transaction, selling a Samsung Galaxy for US$600.[6]
In 2015 Chimbetu was dragged before the courts by Saston Mazhanga after he had damaged his phone while repairing it. Magistrate Audrey Tarugarira ordered Chimbetu to pay, Saston Mazhanga, $150 plus costs as replacement fee for the applicant’s cellphone which he damaged while repairing.[7]
Discography and Tracklist
Simukai (2009)
Professor
- Jefferson
- Professor
- Kana Nimechoka
- Mai Julie
- Samuel
- Moyo Wekurera
- Highway
- Dear Rose
Sonny
- Sonny
- Dori
- Samutoko
- Yowe Yowe
- Muvakidzani
- Mufirm [8]
Urgent Matter (2020)
- Ndisina Mari
- Nhodzerai ft Sulumani Chimbetu
- Sorry
- Kombe
- Tiverengane
- Hello
- Nyasha Dzineshu ft Mathius Mhere
The album was produced by Munya Vialy and Trust Samende while Keith Farquharson mastered the album.[9]
Album Covers
References
- ↑ Nehanda Radio, Will the real Chimbetu stand up?, The Sunday Mail, Published: 18 Jan 2009, Retrieved: 4 Apr 2014
- ↑ Sharon Muguwu, Allan Chimbetu repairing phones, WeekendPost, Published: 23 November 2013, Retrieved: 4 April 2014
- ↑ Allan Chimbetu: why io dumped my band for Sulu, Mafaro, Published: May 2013, Retrieved: 4 Apr 2014
- ↑ Jabes Lefani, Allan Chimbetu arrested December 18, 2012
- ↑ Allan Chimbetu dismisses reports of poor health December 18, 2011
- ↑ iHarare, Ximex Madhiri gone wrong:Chimbetu arrested for selling Phone at Ximex, H-metro, Published: 30 November 2013, Retrieved: 4 April 2014
- ↑ Clayton Masekesa,Allan Chimbetu pins revival on new album, NewsDay,published: July 1, 2016, retrieved: July 1, 2016
- ↑ Allan Chimbetu, "Ezomgido Online", Published:No Date Given, Retrieved: July 15, 2015
- ↑ https://www.herald.co.zw/urgent-matter-for-allan-chimbetu/