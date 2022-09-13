Difference between revisions of "Allan Chipoyi"

Allan Chipoyi is the president of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Students Representative Council (SRC). He is also the chairperson of Project Vote263, a non-governmental organisation that encourages people to register as voters.

Education

He did his secondary education at St Mathias Tsonzo High School, an Anglican Church-run school located in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.[1]

Arrest

