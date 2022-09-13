Difference between revisions of "Allan Chipoyi"

Chipoyi and Matete were detained at Gweru Central Police Station and later released.

Allan Chipoyi is the president of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Students Representative Council (SRC). He is also the chairperson of Project Vote263, a non-governmental organisation that encourages people to register as voters.

Education

He did his secondary education at St Mathias Tsonzo High School, an Anglican Church-run school located in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.[1]

Arrest

Chipoyi was arrested on 3 March 2021 alongside three other students and they were all charged with disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.[2]

Chipoyi, who was 21 at the time of his arrest was arrested together with Pritchard Paradzayi aged 21 years, Falon Dunga aged 22 years, and Glen Magaya aged 21 years.

Trial and Acquittal

The four students appeared before Harare Magistrate Sheunesu Matova for trial on charges of violating national lockdown regulations and for allegedly protesting against a clampdown on some human rights activists.

On 5 November 2021, Matova discharged and acquitted the four, who were all members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU).

They were represented by Nontokozo Dube-Tachiona of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) and Tawanda Karikoga of Dube-Tachiona and Tsvangirai Legal Practitioners.

Arrest at ZEC Offices

Chipoyi and the director for Project Vote263, Youngster Matete, were arrested on 16 November 2021 in Gweru at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices and charged with illegally gathering people for purposes of registering them to vote.[3]

The duo allegedly mobilised transport for about 30 people in Mkoba constituency and ferried them to ZEC offices so that they could register to vote but the people were dispersed before they were registered.

Chipoyi and Matete were detained at Gweru Central Police Station and later released.

Withdrawal of Government Scholarship