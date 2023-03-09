Difference between revisions of "Allan Markham"
'''Allan Norman Markham''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] He was voted Harare North Member of the National Assembly in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] as a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].
'''Allan Norman Markham''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] He was voted Harare North Member of the National Assembly in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] as a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].
=='''Education'''==
He did his primary school education at John Cowie in [[Rusape]] and his secondary education at [[Mutare Boys High School]] before proceeding to Gwebi Agricultural College.<ref name="P"/>
=='''Career'''==
Apart from his political career, Markham is also a trustee of a number of boards which include the Harare Wetlands Trust, Stratford Road Community Trust, and Hatcliffe Development Trust.
==='''Politics'''===
He joined [[MDC-T]] in 2000. In the [[2013 Harmonised Elections]] he was elected Councilor in Harare’s ward 18 and served until 2018.<ref name="P"/>
=='''Suing Government'''==
In January 2021, Markham sued the [[Government of Zimbabwe]] at the [[High Court]] over its failure to actualise a law that forces public officials, including [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and ministers, to disclose their assets. Represented by [[Tendai Biti]], Markham sought an order compelling the government to actualise section 198 of the constitution, which requires public officials to make regular disclosures of their assets.<ref name="TNH">[https://thenewshawks.com/mp-takes-govt-to-court-over-assets-declaration-by-high-profile-officials/ MP takes govt to court over assets declaration by high profile officials], ''The News Hawks'', Published: January 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021</ref>
|Honourable
Allan Norman Markham
|Born
|Allan Norman Markham
May 19, 1960
Choma, Zambia
|Residence
|Hatcliffe,Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Gwebi Agricultural College, John Cowie Primary School, Mutare Boys High School,
|Known for
|Being Member of Parliament for Harare North
Allan Norman Markham (Rusty) is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change He was voted Harare North Member of the National Assembly in the 2018 Harmonised Elections as a member of the MDC Alliance.
Background
Age
Allan Markham was born on 19 May 1960 in Choma, Zambia.[1]
Education
He did his primary school education at John Cowie in Rusape and his secondary education at Mutare Boys High School before proceeding to Gwebi Agricultural College.[1]
Career
Apart from his political career, Markham is also a trustee of a number of boards which include the Harare Wetlands Trust, Stratford Road Community Trust, and Hatcliffe Development Trust.
Politics
He joined MDC-T in 2000. In the 2013 Harmonised Elections he was elected Councilor in Harare’s ward 18 and served until 2018.[1]
Suing Government
In January 2021, Markham sued the Government of Zimbabwe at the High Court over its failure to actualise a law that forces public officials, including Emmerson Mnangagwa and ministers, to disclose their assets. Represented by Tendai Biti, Markham sought an order compelling the government to actualise section 198 of the constitution, which requires public officials to make regular disclosures of their assets.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 HON MARKHAM ALLAN NORMAN, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
- ↑ MP takes govt to court over assets declaration by high profile officials, The News Hawks, Published: January 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021