'''Allan Norman Markham''' (Rusty) is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] He was voted Harare North Member of the National Assembly in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] as a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].

Background

Age

Allan Markham was born on 19 May 1960 in Choma, Zambia.[1]

Education

He did his primary school education at John Cowie in Rusape and his secondary education at Mutare Boys High School before proceeding to Gwebi Agricultural College.[1]

Career

Apart from his political career, Markham is also a trustee of a number of boards which include the Harare Wetlands Trust, Stratford Road Community Trust, and Hatcliffe Development Trust.

Politics

He joined MDC-T in 2000. In the 2013 Harmonised Elections he was elected Councilor in Harare’s ward 18 and served until 2018.[1]

Suing Government

In January 2021, Markham sued the Government of Zimbabwe at the High Court over its failure to actualise a law that forces public officials, including Emmerson Mnangagwa and ministers, to disclose their assets. Represented by Tendai Biti, Markham sought an order compelling the government to actualise section 198 of the constitution, which requires public officials to make regular disclosures of their assets.[2]