Allan Norman Markham (Rusty) is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change He was voted Harare North Member of the National Assembly in the 2018 Harmonised Elections as a member of the MDC Alliance.
'''Allan Norman Markham''' (Rusty) is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] He was voted Harare North Member of the National Assembly in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] as a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].
Career
Career
|Honourable
Allan Norman Markham
|Born
|Allan Norman Markham
May 19, 1960
Choma, Zambia
|Residence
|Hatcliffe,Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Gwebi Agricultural College, John Cowie Primary School, Mutare Boys High School,
|Known for
|Being Member of Parliament for Harare North
Allan Norman Markham (Rusty) is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change He was voted Harare North Member of the National Assembly in the 2018 Harmonised Elections as a member of the MDC Alliance.
Personal Details
Born: 19 May 1960 in Choma, Zambia. [1]
School / Education
Primary: John Cowie in Rusape.
Secondary: Mutare Boys High School.
Tertiary: Gwebi Agricultural College. [1]
Career
Apart from his political career, Markham is also a trustee of a number of boards which include the Harare Wetlands Trust, Stratford Road Community Trust, and Hatcliffe Development Trust.
Politics
He joined MDC-T in 2000. In the 2013 Harmonised Elections he was elected Councilor in Harare’s ward 18 and served until 2018.[1]
Events
Asset Dsclosure
In January 2021, Markham sued the Government of Zimbabwe at the High Court over its failure to actualise a law that forces public officials, including Emmerson Mnangagwa and ministers, to disclose their assets. Represented by Tendai Biti, Markham sought an order compelling the government to actualise section 198 of the constitution, which requires public officials to make regular disclosures of their assets.[2]
Devolution
On devolution, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Community Water Alliance (CWA) and Member of Parliament Rusty Markham went to court in 2023, and in October, the High Court ordered that:
Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by 31 March 2021 submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
The Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development was the first respondent with the Minister of Justice Legal and Financial Affairs being the second respondent the Minister of Finance and Economic Development was the third respondent. The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr Tendai Biti, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. [3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 HON MARKHAM ALLAN NORMAN, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
- ↑ MP takes govt to court over assets declaration by high profile officials, The News Hawks, Published: January 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 30, 2021
- ↑ Victory for residents on devolution, Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 2 October 2020, Retrieved: 9 March 2023