As of '''March 2023''', none of the respondents had complied with the court order, meaning all the government ministers were in contempt of court.

The matter was presided over by Justice Mushore. Residents were represented by Mr [[Tendai Biti]], a member of [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]]. <ref name="Victory for residents on devolution"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/victory-for-residents-on-devolution/ Victory for residents on devolution], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 2 October 2020, Retrieved: 9 March 2023''</ref>

The [[Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Minister of Local Government Rural and Urban Development]] was the first respondent with the [[Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs|Minister of Justice Legal and Financial Affairs]] being the second respondent the [[Ministry of Finance and Economic Development|Minister of Finance and Economic Development]] was the third respondent.

Allan Norman Markham (Rusty) is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change He was voted Harare North Member of the National Assembly in the 2018 Harmonised Elections as a member of the MDC Alliance.

Personal Details

Born: 19 May 1960 in Choma, Zambia. [1]

School / Education

Primary: John Cowie in Rusape.

Secondary: Mutare Boys High School.

Tertiary: Gwebi Agricultural College. [1]



Career

Apart from his political career, Markham is also a trustee of a number of boards which include the Harare Wetlands Trust, Stratford Road Community Trust, and Hatcliffe Development Trust.

Politics

He joined MDC-T in 2000. In the 2013 Harmonised Elections he was elected Councilor in Harare’s ward 18 and served until 2018.[1]

Events

Asset Dsclosure

In January 2021, Markham sued the Government of Zimbabwe at the High Court over its failure to actualise a law that forces public officials, including Emmerson Mnangagwa and ministers, to disclose their assets. Represented by Tendai Biti, Markham sought an order compelling the government to actualise section 198 of the constitution, which requires public officials to make regular disclosures of their assets.[2]

Devolution

On devolution, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Community Water Alliance (CWA) and Member of Parliament Rusty Markham went to court in 2023, and in October, the High Court ordered that:

Any or all of the respondents shall, within a period of six (6) months, that is to say, by 31 March 2021 submit a bill or Bills for gazetting by the Parliament of Zimbabwe which Bill or Bills will give effect to an Act of Parliament governing the devolution of powers as contemplated in Chapter 14 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

