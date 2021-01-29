Difference between revisions of "Allan Moyo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Allan Moyo'''Allan Moyo''' is a Zimbabwean activist. ==Education== At the time of his arrest Moyo was a student at the University of Zim...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:47, 29 January 2021
Allan Moyo is a Zimbabwean activist.
Education
At the time of his arrest Moyo was a student at the University of Zimbabwe.
Arrest
Moyo was arrested on December 7 2020 for an offence he allegedly committed on July 3 2020. He allegedly addressed commuters at a bus rank in Harare calling for a violent revolt against Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he accused of causing the suffering of citizens.
He was charged with incitement to commit public violence and was denied bail by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.
On 28 January 2021, Moyo was denied bail on appeal by the High Court in Harare after Justice Davison Foroma ruled that his lawyers failed to impugn the ruling of a magistrate.[1]
References
- ↑ Student activist Allan Moyo denied bail as incarceration without trial continues, ZimLive, Published: January 29, 2021, Retrieved: January 29, 2021