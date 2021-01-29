Allan Moyo

Allan Moyo is a Zimbabwean activist.

Education

At the time of his arrest Moyo was a student at the University of Zimbabwe.

Arrest

Moyo was arrested on December 7 2020 for an offence he allegedly committed on July 3 2020. He allegedly addressed commuters at a bus rank in Harare calling for a violent revolt against Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he accused of causing the suffering of citizens.

He was charged with incitement to commit public violence and was denied bail by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

On 28 January 2021, Moyo was denied bail on appeal by the High Court in Harare after Justice Davison Foroma ruled that his lawyers failed to impugn the ruling of a magistrate.[1]