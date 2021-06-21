Difference between revisions of "Allan Riddell"

He is also a member of the worldwide SKAL organisation and was elected governing board member of the top Expat Club in Thailand.

He has recently been accepted as a member of the worldwide SKAL organisation and this month he was elected governing board member of the top Expat Club in Thailand.

He was awarded a senior position with Unilever subsidiary Lintas (Levers International Advertising Services) He was appointed Lintas Management positions in a number of countries worldwide. When Lintas took on additional Clients Allan took on the handling of the marketing sales and public relations for an International Hotel group with 14 Hotels Resorts and Safari lodges Allan became a major creative source for his clients in commercials and relevant programmes. He appeared on BBC, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South African television stations presenting relevant shows, the news et al. He is currently a Consultant to the South African/ Thai Chamber of Commerce headquartered in Bangkok.

All aspects of the magic of Unilever he was awarded a senior position with Unilever subsidiary Lintas (Levers International Advertising Services) He was appointed Lintas Management positions in a number of countries worldwide. When Lintas took on additional Clients Allan took on the handling of the marketing sales and public relations for an International Hotel group with 14 Hotels Resorts and Safari lodges Allan became a major creative source for his clients in commercials and relevant programmes. He appeared on BBC, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South African television stations presenting relevant shows, the news et al. He is currently Consultant to the South African/ Thai Chamber of Commerce headquartered in Bangkok.

Joined Unilever as a Management Trainee. At the end of his five year second ment to understudy

Joined Unilever as a Management Trainee. At the end of his five year second ment to understudy

Allan Riddell

Born in Durban South Africa

Matriculated at Durban High School and then completed his education at the University of Kwa Zulu Natal.

Joined Unilever as a Management Trainee. At the end of his five year second ment to understudy

He was awarded a senior position with Unilever subsidiary Lintas (Levers International Advertising Services) He was appointed Lintas Management positions in a number of countries worldwide. When Lintas took on additional Clients Allan took on the handling of the marketing sales and public relations for an International Hotel group with 14 Hotels Resorts and Safari lodges Allan became a major creative source for his clients in commercials and relevant programmes. He appeared on BBC, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South African television stations presenting relevant shows, the news et al. He is currently a Consultant to the South African/ Thai Chamber of Commerce headquartered in Bangkok.

He is also a member of the worldwide SKAL organisation and was elected governing board member of the top Expat Club in Thailand.