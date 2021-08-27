* the Headmaster using the school generator for his personal accommodation only,

In ''' June 2019 ''' , the school again made headlines when the students protested over poor diet, and maladministration including

In ''' June 2017 ''' , Allan Wilson’s Scripture Union club hosted a spiritual pageant rally, to equip youths for the kingdom to come.

Allan Wilson is a boys high school with students from Forms 1 to 6.

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

At independence, the school motto was changed from “They were Men of Men” (in homage to the Allan Wilson patrol who lost their lives in 1893 in the Anglo Ndebele War) to “We are Men of Men”.

''' Allan Wilson High School ''' is a boys high school in Harare. It is between, and shares boundaries with, [[Prince Edward School]] and [[Harare Polytechnic]]. It’s sister school is [[Queen Elizabeth Girls High School]]. It was founded in ''' 1940 ''' as a "modern general secondary school." In ''' 1952 ''' it was given the status of "technical high school," and named Allan Wilson Technical Boys' High School. From ''' 1952 ''' to ''' 1974 ''' , the school was academically selective, and concentrated on technical and scientific subjects. From ''' 1974 ''' , Allan Wilson offered a comprehensive range of subjects.

Allan Wilson High School is a boys high school in Harare. It is between, and shares boundaries with, Prince Edward School and Harare Polytechnic. It’s sister school is Queen Elizabeth Girls High School. It was founded in 1940 as a "modern general secondary school." In 1952 it was given the status of "technical high school," and named Allan Wilson Technical Boys' High School. From 1952 to 1974, the school was academically selective, and concentrated on technical and scientific subjects. From 1974, Allan Wilson offered a comprehensive range of subjects.

Allan Wilson School badge

Location

(August 2021)

Address: Prince Edward Street, Milton Park, PO Box CY1, Causeway, Harare.

Telephone: +263 (242) 708080.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



Students / Teachers / Courses

The current head (2019) is Dr Blessing Njitimana,

Allan Wilson is a boys high school with students from Forms 1 to 6.





Events

Sports

Rugby

Cricket

Football

Rowing

Hockey

Lawn Tennis

Table Tennis

Weight lifting

Baseball

Boxing

Karate

Volley ball

Swimming

Diving

Basketball

Handball

Badminton

Athletics

Cross Country

Every scholar is encouraged to participate in at least one sporting discipline.

Extra-mural clubs and associations

The Interact Club (A-Level Students Only)

Chess Club

Writers' Club

Environmental Club

Debate Club (Divided Into Senior and Junior Teams)

Quiz Club

Passed

Scripture Union

First Aid Club

Current Affairs Club

The Library Club

Science Club

Music Club

Padare / Men's Forum Club

Art club

Claps Inc Social Club

Leo Club

Mountaineering Club

Toastmasters Club (For Advanced Level Students Only)

Drama Club

Youth Against Aids

News

In June 2017, Allan Wilson’s Scripture Union club hosted a spiritual pageant rally, to equip youths for the kingdom to come. <ref name=" Allan Wilson’s dance with glory "> Allan Wilson’s dance with glory, Sunday Mail, Published: 18 June 2017, Retrieved: 22 July 2019

In June 2019, the school again made headlines when the students protested over poor diet, and maladministration including

practical subjects being suspended,

the Headmaster using the school generator for his personal accommodation only,

the Deputy’s family and relative living in the hostels when students could not get accommodation.

The school headboy Ian Mhonderwa an Upper Six Sciences student said they were no longer learning according to the syllabus. After three days of demonstrations, with the Head and deputy being locked in their offices, the riot police were called and Ministry officials addressed the students. <ref name=" ALLAN WILSON PUPILS SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH"> ALLAN WILSON PUPILS SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, H Metro, Published: 28 June 2019, Retrieved: 22 July 2019

<ref name=" Education officials called in to defuse anti-head demo at Allan Wilson Boy’s High School"> Education officials called in to defuse anti-head demo at Allan Wilson Boy’s High School, New Zimbabwe, Published: 1 July 2019, Retrieved: 22 July 2019

Front Door, Alan Wilson School

Associations

Notable alumni:

Further Reading

