Allan Wilson High School is a boys high school in Harare. It is between, and shares boundaries with, Prince Edward School and Harare Polytechnic. It's sister school is Queen Elizabeth Girls High School. It was founded in 1940 as a "modern general secondary school." In 1952 it was given the status of "technical high school," and named Allan Wilson Technical Boys' High School. From 1952 to 1974, the school was academically selective, and concentrated on technical and scientific subjects. From 1974, Allan Wilson offered a comprehensive range of subjects.
Allan Wilson High Schoolis a boys high school in Harare. It is between, and shares boundaries with, [[Prince Edward School]] and [[Harare Polytechnic]]. It’s sister school is [[Queen Elizabeth Girls High School]]. It was founded in 1940as a "modern general secondary school." In 1952it was given the status of "technical high school," and named Allan Wilson Technical Boys' High School. From 1952to 1974, the school was academically selective, and concentrated on technical and scientific subjects. From 1974, Allan Wilson offered a comprehensive range of subjects.
At independence, the school motto was changed from "They were Men of Men" (in homage to the Allan Wilson patrol who lost their lives in 1893 in the Anglo Ndebele War) to "We are Men of Men".
At independence, the school motto was changed from “They were Men of Men” (in homage to the Allan Wilson patrol who lost their lives in 1893 in the Anglo Ndebele War) to “We are Men of Men”.
Allan Wilson School badge
[[File:Allan-Wilson-School-Badge.png|thumb|Allan Wilson School badge]]
Students / Teachers / Courses
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
The current head (2019) is Dr Blessing Njitimana,
The current head (2019) is Dr Blessing Njitimana,
Allan Wilson is a boys high school with students from Forms 1 to 6.
Allan Wilson is a boys high school with students from Forms 1 to 6.
* Drama Club
* Drama Club
* Youth Against Aids
* Youth Against Aids
News
===News===
In June
In June 2017, Allan Wilson's Scripture Union club hosted a spiritual pageant rally, to equip youths for the kingdom to come.
Allan Wilson's dance with glory, Sunday Mail, Published: 18 June 2017, Retrieved: 22 July 2019
<ref name=" Allan Wilson’s dance with glory "> [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/allan-wilsons-dance-with-glory Allan Wilson’s dance with glory], ''Sunday Mail'', Published: 18 June 2017, Retrieved: 22 July 2019''
In June 2019, the school again made headlines when the students protested over poor diet, and maladministration including
In June 2019, the school again made headlines when the students protested over poor diet, and maladministration including
* practical subjects being suspended,
* practical subjects being suspended,
* the Headmaster using the school generator for his personal accommodation only,
* the Headmaster using the school generator for his personal accommodation only,
[[File:AW door.jpg|thumb|Front Door, Alan Wilson School]]
[[File:AW door.jpg|thumb|Front Door, Alan Wilson School]]
Associations
==Associations==
Notable alumni:
Notable alumni:
* Philemon Hanneck
Philemon Hanneck - athlete.
* David Lowe - swimmer.
David Lowe - swimmer.
* [[Jerald Whande]] -
* [[Jerald Whande]] -
Further Reading
==Further Reading==
[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allan_Wilson_High_School]
[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allan_Wilson_High_School]
[http://www.zimbabweschoolsguide.co.zw/school/alan-wilson-high-school/]
[http://www.zimbabweschoolsguide.co.zw/school/alan-wilson-high-school/]
Allan Wilson High School is a boys high school in Harare. It is between, and shares boundaries with, Prince Edward School and Harare Polytechnic. It’s sister school is Queen Elizabeth Girls High School. It was founded in 1940 as a "modern general secondary school." In 1952 it was given the status of "technical high school," and named Allan Wilson Technical Boys' High School. From 1952 to 1974, the school was academically selective, and concentrated on technical and scientific subjects. From 1974, Allan Wilson offered a comprehensive range of subjects.
At independence, the school motto was changed from “They were Men of Men” (in homage to the Allan Wilson patrol who lost their lives in 1893 in the Anglo Ndebele War) to “We are Men of Men”.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Prince Edward Street, Milton Park, PO Box CY1, Causeway, Harare.
Telephone: +263 (242) 708080.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Students / Teachers / Courses
The current head (2019) is Dr Blessing Njitimana,
Allan Wilson is a boys high school with students from Forms 1 to 6.
Events
Sports
- Rugby
- Cricket
- Football
- Rowing
- Hockey
- Lawn Tennis
- Table Tennis
- Weight lifting
- Baseball
- Boxing
- Karate
- Volley ball
- Swimming
- Diving
- Basketball
- Handball
- Badminton
- Athletics
- Cross Country
Every scholar is encouraged to participate in at least one sporting discipline.
Extra-mural clubs and associations
- The Interact Club (A-Level Students Only)
- Chess Club
- Writers' Club
- Environmental Club
- Debate Club (Divided Into Senior and Junior Teams)
- Quiz Club
- Passed
- Scripture Union
- First Aid Club
- Current Affairs Club
- The Library Club
- Science Club
- Music Club
- Padare / Men's Forum Club
- Art club
- Claps Inc Social Club
- Leo Club
- Mountaineering Club
- Toastmasters Club (For Advanced Level Students Only)
- Drama Club
- Youth Against Aids
News
In June 2017, Allan Wilson’s Scripture Union club hosted a spiritual pageant rally, to equip youths for the kingdom to come. <ref name=" Allan Wilson’s dance with glory "> Allan Wilson’s dance with glory, Sunday Mail, Published: 18 June 2017, Retrieved: 22 July 2019
In June 2019, the school again made headlines when the students protested over poor diet, and maladministration including
- practical subjects being suspended,
- the Headmaster using the school generator for his personal accommodation only,
- the Deputy’s family and relative living in the hostels when students could not get accommodation.
The school headboy Ian Mhonderwa an Upper Six Sciences student said they were no longer learning according to the syllabus. After three days of demonstrations, with the Head and deputy being locked in their offices, the riot police were called and Ministry officials addressed the students. <ref name=" ALLAN WILSON PUPILS SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH"> ALLAN WILSON PUPILS SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, H Metro, Published: 28 June 2019, Retrieved: 22 July 2019
<ref name=" Education officials called in to defuse anti-head demo at Allan Wilson Boy’s High School"> Education officials called in to defuse anti-head demo at Allan Wilson Boy’s High School, New Zimbabwe, Published: 1 July 2019, Retrieved: 22 July 2019
Associations
Notable alumni:
- Philemon Hanneck - athlete.
- David Lowe - swimmer.
- Jerald Whande - internet entrepreneur.